"I am also looking forward to a new step"- 22-year-old defender opens up on interest from Newcastle United

Lille defender Sven Botman has confirmed that he is the subject of interest from Premier League club Newcastle United and Italian giants AC Milan. The defender has also revealed that he is ready to take a 'new step' in his career.

Sven Botman joined Lille from Eredivise side Heerenveen in 2020 and immediately became a regular starter for the French club. His eye-catching defensive displays helped Lille win the Ligue 1 title last season.

The Dutchman was heavily courted by Newcastle United during the January transfer but the deal failed to materialize as Lille were reluctant to sell one of their star players midway through the season.

Newcastle United have reignited their interest in the 22-year-old but are set to face stiff competition for his signature from AC Milan. Sven Botman revealed that Newcastle and AC Milan are interested and that he wants to play in a 'nice competition'. As per The Northern Echo, he said:

"Those clubs are interested, yes. I can't and won't say much more about it. What do I want? To take a nice step towards a nice competition. I am also looking forward to a new step. I am aware of what I want. That is not necessarily to that club or that competition. You weigh all kinds of things, and then the total picture has to suit you. I must have a very good feeling about it."

Newcastle United are seemingly on the rise under Eddie Howe. The Magpies were in the midst of a relegation battle in January. A run of 12 wins in their last 18 Premier League games helped them finish eleventh in the league table. The club's new owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, are expected to back Howe in the transfer window.

AC Milan, on the other hand, won their first Scudetto in eleven years last season. The Serie A giants will be keen to continue improving under Stefano Pioli. The Rossoneri can also offer Botman Champions League football next season.

Newcastle United have reignited their interest in another transfer target

England international Jesse Lingard has parted ways with Manchester United following the expiration of his contract.

The midfielder rose through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before going on to make 298 appearances and scoring 56 goals for the club across all competitions. He also won an FA Cup, a Europa League title, and an EFL Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United during the January transfer window but Manchester United blocked the move. Eddie Howe's side are set to reignite their interest in the midfielder as he becomes a free agent this summer as per Chroniclelive.

Lingard's versatility, experience, and goalscoring ability could add another dimension to the Magpies' attack next season. He will also be motivated to perform at a high level on a consistent basis to stand a chance of making Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

