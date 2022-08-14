"I also read the press" - PSG manager Christophe Galtier drops cheeky transfer hint after 5-2 Montpellier thrashing

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier hinted at potential new arrivals at the club after his team's 5-2 win against Montpellier at home on Saturday (August 13).

The Parisians maintained their unbeaten run in the season with the help of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Earlier, the club had opened their 2022-23 campaign with a 4-0 Trophee des Champions win over Nantes followed by a 5-0 triumph over Clermont Foot.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English

4-0 vs. Nantes



𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝟏

5-0 vs. Clermont

5-2 vs. Montpellier



A strong start to the season 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬4-0 vs. Nantes𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝟏5-0 vs. Clermont5-2 vs. MontpellierA strong start to the season 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 4-0 vs. Nantes ✅𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝟏 5-0 vs. Clermont ✅5-2 vs. Montpellier ✅A strong start to the season 💪 https://t.co/TZ3bhZnwMp

Speaking to Canal+ (via Culture PSG), Galtier talked about the possibility of adding new members to his squad. He said:

"There are players who are about to leave: there are obviously those who are no longer training with us at the moment, but also some who were on the match sheet and who are about to leave. The management wanted a fairly significant renewal of the workforce."

He continued:

"We're going to have a very special season with a World Cup, a first part of the season where the championship and the Champions League will follow very quickly, it's very compact. We need a well-balanced and highly competitive squad. As to whether the recruits that we have targeted and identified will come, I don't know. Marcus Rashford, Rafael Leao, Fabian Ruiz? You read the press well! I do like you, I also read the press."

According to Foot Mercato, PSG are set to add Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz to their squad for a fee of about €25 million this summer. As per RMC, the Ligue 1 champions are also interested in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao.

So far, the Parisians have roped in midfielders Vitinha from Porto for €40 million and Renato Sanches from Lille for €15 million. The club have also signed defenders Nuno Mendes from Sporting CP for €40 million and Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig for €16 million including add-ons. They have also acquired striker Hugo Ekitike on a season-long loan from Reims.

United boss Erik ten Hag opens up on Marcus Rashford links to PSG

Addressing PSG's interest in Rashford, United manager Erik ten Hag told reporters (via Manchester Evening News):

"He is really important. You have seen from the first day I'm in [the club], I've been really pleased [with him]. Definitely, I don't want to lose him. He's in our plans and he will stay at Manchester United."

During the 2021-22 campaign, Rashford scored just five goals in 31 matches in all tournaments. Prior to that, he scored 44 goal in two seasons across all competitions. His current deal is set to expire next year.

The Englishman has had a torrid time so far, with the Red Devils losing both their games in the 2022-23 Premier League season. United lost their season opener on August 7 against Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2, followed by a humiliating 0-4 loss to Brentford on August 13.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury