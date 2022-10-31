“I also want Madison Beer to be my gf”, “He should go there when he is 55” – Fans react to rumors claiming Inter Miami are confident of signing Lionel Messi

Football fans appear to be unimpressed with rumors linking Lionel Messi with a move to MLS franchise Inter Miami.

As per David Ornstein of The Athletic, Inter Miami are becoming 'increasingly confident' of signing the 35-year-old. Lionel Messi signed for PSG last summer on a free transfer after Barcelona could not renew his deal due to La Liga guidelines.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Inter Miami increasingly confident of signing Lionel Messi. Not fully agreed but theathletic.com/3744206/2022/1… Inter Miami increasingly confident of signing Lionel Messi. Not fully agreed but #InterMiamiCF now expect 35yo to join & hope it gets done in coming months. Talks resume after #WorldCup2022 #PSG still want renewal + #FCBarcelona will try @TheAthleticFC 🚨 Inter Miami increasingly confident of signing Lionel Messi. Not fully agreed but #InterMiamiCF now expect 35yo to join & hope it gets done in coming months. Talks resume after #WorldCup2022. #PSG still want renewal + #FCBarcelona will try @TheAthleticFC theathletic.com/3744206/2022/1…

Following an ineffective debut season in the French capital, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has made an outstanding start to the campaign this term. The legendary Argentina international has scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists in his 17 appearances so far, as PSG cruise in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

However, Lionel Messi's contract is set to expire in June of 2023, which will allow clubs to approach him in January to sign on a free transfer.

It is unclear what the forward's plans are after the FIFA World Cup, which is coming up in less than a month's time. The Qatar tournament will be Messi's last chance to win the one trophy that has eluded him throughout his iconic career.

Should the playmaker move stateside, it would undoubtedly be the biggest transfer in MLS history and a sign of intent from David Beckham's club in Miami.

Fans have responded to Ornstein's original tweet, dismissing the idea of the Argentine leaving Europe, with many believing he still has much more to offer. Here are a selection of tweets that sum up supporters' feelings of the attacker moving to the USA:

B/R Football @brfootball Inter Miami expect to sign Lionel Messi and are hoping to complete a deal in the next few months, despite PSG pushing for a renewal and Barcelona’s interest, reports @David_Ornstein Inter Miami expect to sign Lionel Messi and are hoping to complete a deal in the next few months, despite PSG pushing for a renewal and Barcelona’s interest, reports @David_Ornstein https://t.co/yZjb3jYaqH

Spideyfan @Spideyfan02 @brfootball @David_Ornstein I also want Madison Beer to be my gf @brfootball @David_Ornstein I also want Madison Beer to be my gf

SanchooUtd7 @SanchooUtd7 If Messi signs for Inter Miami, I’ll be devastated If Messi signs for Inter Miami, I’ll be devastated

Aadoo Ozzo @Aadozo I need the Leo Messi camp to come out and deny that Inter Miami story I need the Leo Messi camp to come out and deny that Inter Miami story https://t.co/4Zi8CBQsP0

Details emerge about Inter Miami's pursuit of Lionel Messi

Inter Miami, who are currently managed by former England international Phil Neville, are clearly an ambitious club. The Athletic report claims that the Florida franchise believe they are the front runners to secure Messi's signature despite PSG being desperate for him to extend his stay.

Barcelona are also interested in re-signing their club legend but the financial constraints facing the Blaugrana may prove to be a stumbling block. No further talks regarding Messi's future are expected to take place before the World Cup but the South American superstar does own a number of properties in Miami.

Beckham has spoken of his desire to sign Lionel Messi for Inter Miami, as he stated (via talkSPORT):

“Well you know what, we’ve got great opportunities down in Miami. We’ve been contacted by a lot of different players over possibly coming to join the team."

“As with any owner, you really want the best players and if we have the opportunity to bring in players like Cristiano or Leo… I have such admiration for them as athletes, if we could bring those players in then great.”

