"I always dreamed of this moment" - PSG star Lionel Messi reacts emotionally as he celebrates World Cup win with fans in Argentina

Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has thanked his former compatriots while celebrating the 2022 FIFA World Cup win with fans. He further revealed that it was always his dream to win the World Cup and celebrate with supporters in Argentina.

On Thursday night (23 March), Lionel Messi’s Argentina returned to the pitch for the first time since beating France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in December. La Albiceleste welcomed Panama to the El Monumental Stadium for a friendly bout and picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Thiago Almada scored the opener in the 78th minute before Messi landed the knockout punch in the 89th minute to send fans into pandemonium. The goal, which came from an inch-perfect, curling free kick, marked the 800th of his career for club and country.

Speaking after the game, the PSG man expressed his happiness upon fulfilling his lifelong dream and thanked his former international teammates for their efforts.

The 35-year-old said (via @AlbicelesteTalk):

“I always dreamed of this moment and to celebrate with you. With my country, Argentina. I don't want to forget all the teammates I had before because we also did everything possible to get it. Let's enjoy the third star.”

Lionel Messi was the undisputed star of the show for Argentina at the Qatar World Cup. The PSG ace scored seven times and claimed three assists in seven games, with two of his goals coming in the final against France. His heroics helped him emerge as the Player of the Tournament and win the Golden Ball.

Lionel Messi could reportedly return to Barcelona after the end of PSG contract

After a 21-year stay at Barcelona, Lionel Messi left the club as a free agent in the summer of 2021. Shortly after, he signed a two-year deal with PSG, which is set to expire in June 2023. While there is an option to extend his stay for an additional year, the Parisians are yet to get Messi on board.

Amid links to Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad and David Beckham’s Inter Miami, 90min reports that Barcelona have a good chance of bringing their academy graduate home this summer.

It has been claimed that Barca president Joan Laporta is eager to bring Messi back to Catalonia and has already held positive talks with the player’s father Jorge. Messi, too, now has a softer outlook toward working with the Barcelona chief.

Additionally, since Messi has his roots in Barcelona, a return to Catalonia is also believed to be favorable for his family. The Argentina icon is expected to take his family’s convenience into account while making a decision this summer.

