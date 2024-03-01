"I always expect the best from our opponents" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola previews Manchester United clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has offered his take on the upcoming Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Etihad on Sunday (March 3).

Both sides are coming into the season's second Manchester derby with contrasting midweek wins to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals. While City hammered Luton Town 6-2 at Kenilworth Road, United laboured to a hard-fought 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Both City and United have won four of their last five league games. But United are coming off a 2-1 home reverse to Fulham last weekend, while Guardiola's side won 1-0 at Bournemouth.

Ahead of the weekend clash at the Etihad, Guardiola professed his 'enormous' respect for his team's upcoming opponents and their boss Erik ten Hag.

"I always expect the best from our opponents," said Guardiola (as per UtdPlug). I don't say a word about them. I have too much respect for them. When I make comments, people say 'Pep says this...'. I have enormous respect for the institution and for Erik (ten Hag).”

City will go top with a win if leaders Liverpool do not win at Nottingham Forest a day earlier. It's pertinent to note that City and United have had contrasting campaigns, though.

Pep Guardiola's side are in the hunt for back-to-back continental trebles and an unprecedented Premier League four-peat, while United have had 15 defeats across competitions, complicating their hopes of a top-four finish.

What happened when Pep Guardiola's Manchester City last played Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United suffered a chastening 3-0 defeat at home the last time they played Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the October reverse.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring from the spot in the 28th minute at Old Trafford before adding a second four minutes into the second period. Phil Foden completed the rout 10 minutes from time.

Manchester City will be confident of their chances of a league double, having beaten their more illustrious rivals five times in their last six meetings across competitions. Their last league clash at the Etihad - in October 2022 - saw the Cityzens romp to a 6-3 win.

