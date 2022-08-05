“I always felt this situation would come” – Jamie Carragher labels Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘bizzare signing’ at Manchester United

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claimed that he always thought Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing at Manchester United was a bizarre transfer.

Ronaldo re-joined United last summer, 12 years after leaving Old Trafford for Real Madrid. The Portuguese delivered an impressive season during which he scored 24 goals across all competitions in 38 games. but the team underwent a huge regression.

Speaking on the Overlap, in partnership with Sky Bet, Carragher claimed that he always thought Ronaldo would want to leave the club soon.

The former Liverpool defender claimed that he was under the impression Erik ten Hag does not want the 37-year old at the club:

"I thought he [Ronaldo] was a bizarre signing. I always felt this situation would come, even if Ronaldo did great for you. He signed a two-year deal plus another year, which I couldn't believe, and he's never going to play second fiddle to anyone. But as players at a certain stage in your career we all know that you're not the same player and his career has gone on longer because he's such a great professional. But the fact he's now 37, 38 this season, he's not the same player.”

He added:

"He's still a great goal-scorer but he's not the same player. No other club in Europe at this moment wants him, but it doesn't look like United can get him out, so at the moment other clubs don't want him, I could be wrong. If you asked Ten Hag, I don't think he wants him. I'm not quite sure the dressing room at Manchester United would want Cristiano Ronaldo right now."

Cristiano Ronaldo looks a sullen figure at Manchester United as transfer saga rambles on

Despite the club and Erik ten Hag maintaining that the Portuguese is not for sale, the player has been linked to a number of clubs in recent weeks. Ronaldo was also involved in a slight altercation with ten Hag during United’s last friendly against Rayo Vallecano. The Portuguese ended up leaving the stadium before the final whistle, a move that was then criticized by the Dutch manager.

Ten Hag had earlier claimed that he is looking forward to working with Ronaldo. With Manchester United’s first EPL fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion just days away, the club will want to move quickly in order to solve the player's transfer issue. If the Portuguese wants to leave, a replacement needs to be quickly signed as there will be a shortage of goalscorers in the team.

