I would always play Hakim Ziyech because he is the best: ex-Real Madrid star backs Chelsea winger

Former Real Madrid and Tottenham star Raphael Van van der Vaart has come out to back Hakim Ziyech, who has endured a rough start to his Chelsea career.

Chelsea completed a €40m swoop for the Moroccan international from Ajax last summer. However, he has failed to replicate his impressive outings in the Dutch Eredivise in the Premier League.

Van der Vaart, who moved from Real Madrid to Tottenham in 2010, revealed he would always pick the Moroccan international ahead of some of his Chelsea teammates. Speaking to Ziggo Sport, via Sportswitness, Van der Vaart said:

“I would always play Ziyech because he is the best. Ziyech comes inside and also gives the cross, just like Mount. Giroud needs that. Werner is super-fast and that might be nice in an away game when you’re under pressure, but it’s just putting your head down and running around."

Ziyech struggled to cement his place in Chelsea's starting XI under Frank Lampard. He has also failed to establish himself in the side under newly-appointed head coach Thomas Tuchel. Ziyech has been handed just 12 starts in the Premier League, where he has managed one goal and three assists.

While the winger has received stick from fans and pundits alike, former Tottenham midfielder Rafael van der Vaart feels the Chelsea man can turn things around at Stamford Bridge.

Can Hakim Ziyech turn his fortunes around at Chelsea?

Chelsea v Sheffield United: Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Hakim Ziyech has endured a horrid start to life at Stamford Bridge, but there is no denying the quality he possesses. In his final two seasons with Ajax, the 28-year-old scored 22 goals and notched up 25 assists in the Eredivisie. He also inspired the Amsterdam club to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League back in 2018.

While Ziyech has failed to hit the ground running at Chelsea, he has proven over the course of his career that he has the ability to be one of the leading wingers across Europe.

It is worth noting that Ziyech's career at Chelsea has been curbed by several reoccurring injuries. While it might take a little while for the Moroccan wizard to adapt to life in the English top-flight, Chelsea will have one of the deadliest wingers in the league on their hands once Ziyech finds his mojo.