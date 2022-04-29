"I always remember it" - Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson pinpoints the exact moment he knew Jurgen Klopp would start something special at the club

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to the Europa League final loss to Sevilla in 2016 pointed towards a successful future. According to the Englishman, the night of the defeat marked the beginning of “something special” for the Reds under the German tactician.

Having already bagged the EFL Cup, Klopp’s side are chasing three more trophies this season. They are only a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and have also reached the FA Cup final, where they will face Chelsea on 14 May. On the European front, the Merseyside giants beat Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Wednesday (27 April).

Supposedly energized by his team’s performance, Klopp has signed a two-year extension over his current contract, which would keep him at the club until 2026.

Following years of obscurity, the Reds are finally enjoying great success, and Henderson feels he had a hunch about it years back. Pinpointing the moment that turned everything around for the better at Anfield, the England international told The Mirror:

“That night [Europa League final loss to Sevilla] always sticks out to me, I always remember it. Going back to the hotel, all the lads were disappointed, you want to go back to your room, not see anybody, get your head down. But the gaffer was very different from what I had ever seen before. It always sticks in my mind.”

The midfielder added:

“He had everyone together in the bar. I felt as though he knew it was the start of something special to come. As a player it is very difficult to think that when you’ve just lost a final. Yet he sort of knew what was coming in the next few years - and he has proven it was the start of something special.”

According to Henderson, Klopp’s mentality to see beyond the disappointment of a cup-final loss made all the difference. The 31-year-old continued:

“We didn’t see it, because we had just lost the final, we were devastated so it was more difficult as players to see past that moment. But that is why it stuck out because the manager was different, his mentality was different.”

Henderson concluded by saying:

“Yes he was disappointed, but I felt he knew it was the start, and I felt that confidence transmitted to the players and we used that as motivation to try and get better. That day always sticks out for us for sure and it has been pretty eventful since then! Hopefully that can carry on.”

Since taking charge of Liverpool in October 2015, Klopp has slowly and steadily turned the club into an English and European powerhouse. The German manager has already helped the Reds win the Premier League, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup in 2019.

Jurgen Klopp’s contract extension could help Liverpool in the transfer market

Liverpool may not have the financial muscle of Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain, but their footballing project, in itself, is a massive pull for players.

The Reds are playing an exceptional brand of football, hold a passionate fan base, have a glorious past, and an even brighter future.

Jurgen Klopp’s contract renewal could serve as a beacon for all the top footballers in the world who want to play in the biggest matches. Under the German tacticians, young footballers stand to get a fair chance, while veterans can work on their strengths and soar higher.

It is a great time to be a Liverpool fan, and we believe the upcoming transfer window will only sweeten the pot.

