"The answer is still the same" - Fabrizio Romano offers update on PSG's reported managerial target

Reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano has squashed rumors linking Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with a move for Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte. As per Romano, who admittedly has known Conte for years, the Italian tactician hasn't made contact with the Parisians and is completely focused on improving Spurs.

Publications like The Times, Le Parisien, and RMC Sport have claimed that PSG and Conte are in contact over a possible move in the summer. Romano, however, has poured cold water on these reports, stating that the former Chelsea boss is only committed to securing Champions League football for Tottenham.

When asked to address the rumors, the journalist told Gazzetta dello Sport:

“I think at the moment from PSG and Conte’s side the answer is still the same. They say they are not in contact, that all the rumours are not confirmed yet. And so at the moment, from what I’m told, there is nothing going on. Also, I know Antonio since long time. And when he’s involved in something important as this Champions League spot race with Tottenham, he’s never going to negotiate with another club.”

The 29-year-old also claimed that it was not his compatriot's style to negotiate with one club while being committed to another and added:

“It’s not his style. If you see how Antonio Conte left all these clubs, it was never by negotiating with another club while working for another club. He was always leaving one club and then joining another one. So it’s not Antonio’s style and I’m sure that at the moment he’s only focusing on Tottenham.”

Tottenham Hotspur currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. They will next be in action against Leicester City on Sunday, May 1.

Keeping Mauricio Pochettino could be good for PSG

In a recent interview (via Marca), current Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino claimed that he was “100 percent staying” at the club next season.

The comments came as a surprise to many, as very few expected him to continue following Les Parisiens’ disappointing Champions League and French Cup eliminations.

We, however, believe it could be good for PSG to give the former Tottenham Hotspur boss another season to implement his system.

As made evident through his spell with Spurs in the Premier League, the Argentine can orchestrate eye-catching football. And with the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi, and hopefully Kylian Mbappe at his disposal, he could do the same at the Parc des Princes next season.

Considering he gets support from the dressing room and the club’s hiearchy, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Pochettino turn his fortunes around next term.

