“I always say” – Chelsea legend John Terry pinpoints ‘key’ factor Liverpool’s Van Dijk must focus on to be regarded as the greatest centre-back ever

Chelsea legend John Terry believes that Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk needs 'longevity' if he is to be considered the greatest centre-back of all time.

The Dutchman is widely hailed as currently the best player in his position since joining the Reds in 2017. His solid displays at the back have played a key role in helping his side win numerous trophies.

However, Terry implies that Van Dijk needs to produce more of this consistently for about a decade or more. In a recent QnA on Instagram, the former Chelsea star was asked:

"Do you think VVD has the potential to be the best CB ever?"

He responded by saying (via HITC):

"Yes, I do. I always say to be regarded as the very best, LONGEVITY is key.

“He has been outstanding for the last 3/4 years. But to be the very best, you need to be at the very top for 10/15 years.”

Terry has a legitimate point there. The likes of him and Rio Ferdinand enjoyed great runs at Chelsea and Manchester United respectively for more than a decade.

Sergio Ramos, for the longest time, has also been seen as one of the greatest centre-backs of all time for all his achievements during 16 illustrious years at Real Madrid.

No one from the current lot can hold a candle to Van Dijk in his current form, and his impact at Liverpool is there for everyone to see.

However, for the towering Dutchman to etch his name among the greatest centre-backs, he will need to win more titles and continue to perform at the top for a few more years.

Considering the former Southampton man is 31 now, it's unlikely to see him stick around for another 10 years, but the next five years will be crucial. It will be interesting to see where Van Dijk stands when he finally hangs up his boots.

Van Dijk returns to Liverpool training

The Reds began their pre-season training last week but Van Dijk was still away vacationing, while even getting pictured enjoying his time in Ibiza with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

However, the defending maestro has now returned, and Liverpool put up a welcome tweet for him.

Van Dijk arrives just in time ahead of their first pre-season match on Tuesday against Manchester United on July 12, although he's unlikely to start.

