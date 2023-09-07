"I have always tried to watch him on TV" - Real Madrid star Fede Valverde hails former Barcelona man as 'one of the best players in South America'

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde has admitted that he has always admired former Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.

Valverde has heaped praise on Vidal and claims that the Chilean midfielder is a player he has always admired. The Los Blancos playmaker even dubbed the 36-year-old as one of the best players not only in South America but also in the world (via MadridXtra):

“I have always admired Vidal. For me, he’s one of the best players in South America & also in the world. I have always tried to watch him on TV and learn many things from him.”

Vidal spent three years with Barcelona following an €18 million move from Juventus in 2018. He made 96 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana, bagging 11 goals and as many assists.

The Chilean midfielder boasts an impressive resume of clubs he has played for including also Inter Milan and Bayern Munich. He is a three-time Bundesliga champion, five-time Serie A champion, and one-time La Liga champion.

Valverde claims that he often tried watching Vidal in action on television and with good reason. He is one of the most dependable holding midfielders of the past decade but also has a superb passing range and an eye for goal.

It's big praise from Valverde though given the amount of talent that has come out of South America. The likes of Barca legends Lionel Messi, Neymar and Madrid icons Casemiro, and Angel Di Maria all moved to Europe from South America.

The Real Madrid midfielder has shown his versatility in a similar fashion to that of Vidal. The Uruguay international can play in attacking midfield, on the wing, and further back in central midfield. He bagged 12 goals and seven assists in 56 games across competitions last season.

Real Madrid's Valverde chooses compatriot Ronald Araujo as his best Barcelona player

Ronald Araujo was selected as Barcelona's best player.

Valverde did not hesitate in naming Ronald Araujo as Barcelona's best player in an interview with The Residency. The Real Madrid midfielder was given the difficult task of naming his best and worst Blaugrana player and if he couldn't answer he would have to eat raw octopus. He responded:

"I'm fascinated by Ronald, I've always said that, I love him. Plus he's from Uruguay and he's a good friend of mine."

Araujo has been a stalwart at the back for the Catalan giants and was key in Xavi's side's first La Liga title triumph since 2019 last season. The 24-year-old played 22 times in the league, helping his side keep 16 clean sheets. He also chipped in with two assists showing he can be a threat going forward and using his height.

The Uruguayan has become one of the first names on Xavi's teamsheet with assured performances at Camp Nou. He has also earned 12 caps for Uruguay in a team that also features Real Madrid's Valverde.