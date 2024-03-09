"I always try to watch him in training" - Mohamed Salah on playing alongside 'great' Liverpool teammate 

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has opened up on his connection with teammate Darwin Nunez. The Egyptian King highlighted the unique qualities of the Uruguay international and what he brings to the team.

Salah has admitted that he adapts his play depending on who plays alongside him up front. The Liverpool number 11 insisted that Nunez is an attacker who likes make make runs behind the opponents' backline, unlike the likes of Roberto Firmino and Cody Gakpo. The Egypt international said, as quoted by Liverpool's official website:

"He's a great player for sure. But I always see that I need to adapt to the players who play alongside me because before it was Cody [Gakpo]. I try to do a partnership with him, before Cody it was Bobby [Roberto Firmino], and we had a really good relationship together in the game and we understand each other. Whoever is going to play with me, I need to understand his game and I need to understand his strengths, so he can help me a lot in the game."

Salah added that Nunez's improvement in numbers has helped the Merseyside giants a lot this season and said:

"[Nunez is] kind of a different player. We never had that quality before [that] he loves to run in the space. He doesn't like the ball much in his feet, which is unique [and] he's really, really fast. He keeps looking at me because he knows I can get him the ball easily in the space and he can finish the situation. His numbers this season are improving a lot, which is great for us. I always try to watch him in training and try to watch the other guys, to be fair."

The former Chelsea and AS Roma forward concluded:

"Like Cody when he plays. Darwin when he plays striker, I can give the ball to him in the space, but Cody doesn't like the ball in the space, he likes it into his feet, so it's different. They're different kinds of players so you need to adapt with the players that you have. This is the main strength."

Darwin Nunez has played a pivotal role for Liverpool this season as Jurgen Klopp's side look to win three more trophies having already won the EFL Cup. The 24-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 games across competitions this season. He has already beaten his tally from last season of 15 goals and four assists in 42 games.

Salah and Nunez have showcased phenomenal chemistry between themselves in a season and a half playing together. They have shared the pitch on 64 occasions thus far with Nunez assisting Salah 10 times while Salah has assisted the Uruguayan twice.

Mark Lawrenson predicts the outcome of Liverpool vs Manchester City

Mark Lawrenson has tipped his former club Liverpool to settle for a 1-1 draw against Manchester City when the two giants collide in a monumental clash on Sunday (March 10) in the Premier League. The widely anticipated game could decide the fate of the title race but Lawrenson has predicted a 1-1 stalemate. He said:

"Because of all the hype and because we’re all looking forward to this game so much I think it might be another 1-1, same as it was at The Etihad. I was at that game and both teams were a little bit frightened to really go for it and I think this might be the same."

Lawrenson's prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City

Both sides have been in a good run of form of late and will know that they have very little room for error given how tight the title race has been this season. Klopp's side leads the table by a point over Manchester City while Arsenal are another point behind.