"We’re all looking forward to this game" - Mark Lawrenson predicts winner of Liverpool vs Manchester City

Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Manchester City as the two collide in a monumental clash on Sunday (March 10) in the Premier League. It's a fascinating title race between three sides this time out and the outcome of this game could go a long way in deciding the fate of the race.

Former Liverpool defender turned television pundit Lawrenson has tipped the much-anticipated game to end in a 1-1 stalemate just like how it unfolded in the reverse fixture. He told Paddy Power:

"Because of all the hype and because we’re all looking forward to this game so much I think it might be another 1-1, same as it was at The Etihad. I was at that game and both teams were a little bit frightened to really go for it and I think this might be the same."

Lawrenson's prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City

Manchester City travel to Anfield on Sunday, March 10, on the back of their typical scintillating second half of the season form. Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League games.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have also been in wonderful form despite their injury crisis of late. The Merseyside giants are leading the table with 63 points in 27 games and have just a one-point lead over Manchester City while leading Arsenal by two points.

Arrigo Sacchi urges Liverpool to appoint Premier League manager as Jurgen Klopp's replacement

Iconic former Italian manager Arrigo Sacchi has claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi would be the perfect replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The Merseyside giants face the daunting task of replacing the talismanic German manager, who has already announced his decision to step down at the end of the season.

De Zerbi has been one of the names linked with the imminent vacancy and Sacchi has endorsed his compatriot for the job. He said:

“I’ve known him since he was a youth player at Milan. He’s ideal for Liverpool, but above all for Barca. And I’ll explain why. It all started years ago. When he was at Foggia, he came to my house and we talked."

The former Italy manager added:

"After that talk, we agreed that he would send me videos of his football. Four or five games. When I saw them, I called a Serie A club to sign him. He was a revolutionary. De Zerbi is a strategist, and not an Italian-style tactician."

De Zerbi, 44, is regarded as one of the finest young managers in the world, having done a brilliant job at Brighton & Hove Albion since being appointed after Graham Potter was snapped up by Chelsea in 2022. The Seagulls finished sixth last season in the Premier League, qualifying for the Europa League in the process. This season has not been as impressive as the last one and they find themselves ninth in the table.