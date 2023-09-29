“I have my answer for the rest of the season” – Arsenal boss Arteta jokingly refers to reporter as ‘genius’ for question on goalkeeping choice

Mikel Arteta jokingly thanked a reporter for his question on Arsenal's goalkeeper situation. The reporter surprisingly asked the manager if the goalkeeper starting this week would have a surname starting with R, with David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale fighting for the No. 1 spot.

The Gunners boss gave a rather sarcastic reply to the journalist while adding that he will use this comment whenever quizzed on the current goalkeeping situation at the Emirates.

The Arsenal manager said:

"You are a genius. I have my answer for the rest of the season. Thank you so much for your cooperation."

Arteta has started Raya in the last two Premier League matches and also the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Ramsdale has been made the second-choice goalkeeper at the club and played in the Carabao Cup win over Brentford.

Raya was signed on loan from Brentford this summer with an option to sign him permanently next year.

David Seaman confused by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's goalkeeping decision

David Seaman was left puzzled by Mikel Arteta's decision to sign David Raya this summer. The Arsenal legend said it was not wise to rotate goalkeepers and urged the manager to stick to one of them.

He told the Daily Mail:

"What he's doing is what he spoke about. He's making sure they all get game time. We'll have to wait and see how that pans out. Back in my day, I don't know whether I would've liked that as much. I'm sure [Peter] Schmeichel wouldn't have liked it either! But it was different back then, that was 20 years ago. The game's changed and Mikel's trying something new. 'Will it work out? I don't know if I'm honest. I'm still puzzled as to why Aaron was left on the bench."

He added:

"It was a strange summer. Aaron did brilliantly last season. He was voted the goalkeeper in the Player's Team of the Season - that's how good he was! Then to come into this season and play five or six games... it must be quite a shock to him. But he's got to handle that. And Mikel's got to handle that and make sure he keeps Aaron happy. It's a situation that they've brought upon themselves because they brought another really experienced goalkeeper in."

Ramsdale has been linked with an exit from Arsenal. Reports suggest Bayern Munich and Chelsea are keeping tabs on his situation at the Emirates.