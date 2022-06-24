"I would not argue against someone thinking he is the best ever" - Brad Friedel says Liverpool star could be the greatest ever Premier League player in his position

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Friedel believes Alisson Becker could be the greatest shot-stopper in Premier League history.

The Reds have won every major honour available since the Brazilian international arrived at Anfield from Roma in 2018 on a big money transfer.

Alisson has made 184 appearances for Liverpool and has been widely praised for his shot stopping but also for his ability to read the game and become a world-class sweeper keeper.

The Liverpool star also became only the fifth goalkeeper in the league's history to score a goal as he headed home a late winner from a corner against West Brom towards the end of the 2020/21 season.

The 29-year-old faces stiff competition when it comes to being the greatest number one in the league's history, but when asked to explain his claim, Friedel told 888 Sport:

“Alisson is way up there. People could think he’s the best of all time and have an argument for him. Others may think it’s (Peter) Schmeichel, or (David) Seaman, or (Edwin) Van der Sar: they’re all in the conversation and it comes down to who you like. But I would not argue against someone thinking he is the best ever.”

Brad Friedel compares Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker to Manchester City's Ederson

Alisson and Ederson are constantly compared by many as they play for the Premier League's top two sides, while also battling to become Brazil's number one goalkeeper.

The pair are similar in style, but it is Alisson who currently holds the gloves for the South American giants and will likely do so heading into the Qatar World Cup later this year.

Friedel declared that he favours the Reds keeper over Ederson, citing that Alisson is a better choice when it comes to overall shot-stopping. The retired American international stated:

“They’re different keepers and I would put Alisson ahead slightly. Ederson is better with his feet. He’s special with his feet; superb. Alisson is probably a touch better with shot-stopping overall. They’re the same on crosses and one-on-ones.

“Maybe Alisson is a larger figure and has a bigger presence but with Ederson I turn on the TV to be entertained by a goalkeeper and it’s not often you can say that.

“I like watching goalkeepers, don’t get me wrong, but I turn on the TV wanting the ball to go to his feet. I want to see how composed he is. I want to see him hit a seventy-yard pass on a dime. He’s fun to watch.”

