"I asked the club for tickets?!? I didn't receive any" - Ex-Chelsea midfielder explains why he was sitting at Man City end during Premier League clash

Former Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater took to social media to explain why he sat in the home end of the stadium during his former team's clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, January 26. Drinkwater claimed that Chelsea ignored his requests to provide a ticket, resulting in him sitting at the home team's end.

Drinkwater played just 23 games for Chelsea during his five-year stay at the club and was subsequently loaned to the likes of Burnley, Aston Villa, Reading and Turkish club Kasimpasa. The fact that he played so few games for the club and scored just one goal never made him popular among fans in London.

After the Blues' 1-3 loss to City on Saturday, Drinkwater posted a photograph of the scoreboard at the Etihad Stadium on his Instagram handle. This led to several fans of the club responding that he had been sitting at the City end and not the Chelsea end, as he was wont to by being a former player.

"For the Chelsea fans asking why I’m in the city end… I asked the club for tickets!?! I didn’t receive any (sic)," Drinkwater responded on Instagram.

Drinkwater was first brought to the club in 2017 after impressing during Leicester City's Premier League-winning campaign in 2015-16. However, his £35m transfer move never quite made sense, with him not becoming central to things at Chelsea. As a result of this, he was regularly loaned out.

Manchester City came back strongly to beat Chelsea 3-1 on Saturday

Chelsea got off to a good start at the Etihad, getting on the scoresheet in just the third minute of the game via Noni Madueke, but the defending champions hit back hard and beat them 3-1.

City's comeback was started by Josko Gvardiol. The defender scored the hosts' first goal of the game in the 42nd minute, allowing his team to go into the half-time break with parity. Striker Erling Haaland then took things into his own hands with a goal in the 68th minute.

The icing on the cake for the hosts was a goal from Phil Foden in the 87th minute, which helped them seal the deal and beat their opponents quite comfortably. Chelsea, who started the game on such a good note, were seething.

City are now back inside the top four of the Premier League table and are ranked fourth, with 41 points to their name. Chelsea, meanwhile, dropped to the sixth spot after the loss, having accumulated 40 points in 23 matches.

