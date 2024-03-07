"I would behave the same as them" - Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea fans booing the team in their draw against Brentford

Mauricio Pochettino has shared his thoughts on Chelsea fans booing the team in their 2-2 draw at Brentford in the Premier League last weekend.

The Blues put in another underwhelming performance at the Gtech Community Stadium on March 2. Nicolas Jackson put them ahead in the 35th minute before Mads Roerslev (50') and Yoane Wissa (69') turned it around for Brentford.

Axel Disasi (83') did secure a point for the visitors but Chelsea fans weren't pleased with the performance. They let their frustrations known by booing the team and chanting for Pochettino to be sacked.

The Blues are now set to host Newcastle United on Monday, March 11. In a pre-match press conference, Pochettino was asked about the chants from the fans and he replied (via Football.London):

"It is nothing to complain, nothing to say, we understand the situation. We need to accept the criticism. We need to try to improve in the way we play and the result and try to change this feeling.

"Hope on Monday the fans will be right behind us and helping the team to win the game. But we need to accept that is football. Maybe if I was a fan, I would behave the same as them because it's Chelsea, we are not matching the expectation."

The west London side are currently 11th in the table, four points behind eighth-placed Newcastle with a game in hand.

Chelsea hoping to regain momentum ahead of some crucial fixtures

The Blues have been highly inconsistent this season but had a decent run in early February as they beat Aston Villa and drew against Manchester City. However, it was broken by a demoralizing defeat against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Chelsea then narrowly beat Leeds United in the FA Cup fifth round and drew against Brentford. While they have been far from their best in these two games, they will hope to gain some momentum against an inconsistent Newcastle side.

After facing the Magpies, Mauricio Pochettino's side will host Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals before the international break. They will return to host Burnley before welcoming Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are eight points behind the Red Devils, who are sixth, with a game in hand and still stand a chance for qualifying for Europe.