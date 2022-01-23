“I believe we can do much better than that" - Granit Xhaka believes Arsenal should aim higher and try to catch up with Liverpool and Chelsea 

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka believes the Gunners should aim for more than just finishing in the top four in the Premier League this season. The Gunners currently sit in seventh position in the table ahead of their match against Burnley on Sunday.

They are nine points off Chelsea but have also played three games less than the Blues. Whereas Liverpool are 10 points ahead of the Gunners, having played a game more.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Xhaka said:

“It’s a shame because everyone is only speaking about the fourth place. I believe we can do much better than that. Chelsea is struggling, at the moment, as well. We are not so far from them, even Liverpool as well."

He further added:

“But, first of all, we have to look after ourselves. Take the points that we need and not look too much to the others.”

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Granit Xhaka insists he won't change the way he plays despite receiving the fifth red card of his Arsenal career in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against "This is who I am - I can't change myself."Granit Xhaka insists he won't change the way he plays despite receiving the fifth red card of his Arsenal career in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against #LFC last week. 🟥 "This is who I am - I can't change myself." Granit Xhaka insists he won't change the way he plays despite receiving the fifth red card of his Arsenal career in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against #LFC last week. 🟥 https://t.co/llqcl0Ku8N

Chelsea have faltered in recent times, dropping from the title race to potentially the battle for the top four. If Arsenal manage to string together a good winning run, they could definitely get close to the Blues or even overtake Tuchel's side.

Arsenal involved in a thrilling Premier League top four race

This season's top four race seems to be going down to the wire. The fourth spot is currently occupied by Manchester United, who defeated West Ham United in stoppage time on Saturday.

However, Arsenal can go level on points with United by beating Burnley on Sunday, while still having a game in hand. A win against Sean Dyche's men will take the Gunners above the Red Devils on goal difference and into fourth spot.

To complete the merry-go-round, if Tottenham Hotspur beat Chelsea on Sunday, they will then end the week in fourth spot. This would also mean more dropped points for the Blues, dragging them firmly into the top four race.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Premier League Top four race:



4th: Man United - 38 points

5th: West Ham - 37 points

6th: Spurs - 36 points

7th: Arsenal - 35 points



Who do you think finishes fourth? 🤔 Premier League Top four race:4th: Man United - 38 points5th: West Ham - 37 points6th: Spurs - 36 points7th: Arsenal - 35 pointsWho do you think finishes fourth? 🤔 🚨 Premier League Top four race:4th: Man United - 38 points5th: West Ham - 37 points6th: Spurs - 36 points7th: Arsenal - 35 pointsWho do you think finishes fourth? 🤔

Also Read Article Continues below

As evident, the margin for error for any team is very low. Each team has played a different number of games as well due to postponements due to COVID-19 or injuries. Hence, the picture of who will eventually make it to the Champions League next season will only become clear towards the end of the season.

Edited by Parimal