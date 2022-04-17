"I believe in him" - Xavi offers 26-year-old outcast hope of turning around Barcelona career

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez believes that centre-back Clement Lenglet can be a "guarantee" in the club's defense.

Lenglet has only featured sparingly since Xavi arrived at the Nou Camp last November. He has played just 12 out of 29 matches across all competitions under the Blaugrana legend. Overall, the 26-year-old has played only 20 times this season in all competitions, averaging just a little over 45 minutes per appearance.

However, Xavi seems to believe Lenglet can still be useful to the team. Asked about the Frenchman during his press conference ahead of Barcelona's La Liga encounter against Cadiz, he said (as quoted by Barca Universal):

“I believe in him. I believe in everyone because they are all training well and with commitment. I see him as a guarantee in our defence.”

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Xavi: "Lenglet? I believe in him. I see him as a guarantee in our defence." Xavi: "Lenglet? I believe in him. I see him as a guarantee in our defence." https://t.co/K1FcfiuKtO

Lenglet's lack of playing time has largely been due to the impressive performances of Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia under Xavi. He came off the bench in their last league encounter against Levante, but conceded a penalty just two minutes later.

Barcelona staring at another season without silverware despite positive run under Xavi

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 15 La Liga matches but look likely to end the 2021-22 season without winning any trophies.

Their major chance of lifting a title was the UEFA Europa League but they exited the competition in the quarterfinals. Xavi's side lost 2-3 to Eintracht Frankfurt at the Camp Nou on 14 April to fall 3-4 on aggregate to the German side.

The Blaugrana mathematically still have a chance of winning the Spanish top-flight. However, they are 12 points behind Real Madrid, with a game in hand. There are only eight matches left before the end of the season.

Barcelona will aim to finish the campaign on a high and push Los Blancos as far as they can. They will take on Cadiz tomorrow (18 April) before meeting Real Sociedad at the Anoeta on 21 April and Rayo Vallecano at the Nou Camp on 24 April.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee