“I believe I’m good enough to play for Chelsea” – Blues loanee makes bold claim over future

Chelsea loanee and Hull City goalkeeper Nathan Baxter shared that he would like the chance to stay with the Blues' first-team next season. He would want to fight for the number one goalkeeper spot with Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The star grew up playing with the Young Blues and graduated from their famed Cobham academy before heading out on a number of loan stints.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea OFFICIAL: Hull City have signed Nathan Baxter on a season-long loan from #Chelsea OFFICIAL: Hull City have signed Nathan Baxter on a season-long loan from #Chelsea.

However, he is prepared to join the first-team at Stamford Bridge. He has expressed this desire in an interview with League of 72 (via Chelsea Chronicle):

“From my point of view, I believe I’m good enough to play for Chelsea and that’s still my goal. But if the decision is taken that it’s not going to be the route forward for me, then the [Hull] fans can tell how much I enjoy playing for this football club."

He added:

“But from my point of view, it’s all about playing games. If I’ve got to take a move elsewhere, whether on loan or permanent, my priority is going to be where I’m going to play every week.”

Chelsea Loan Army @ChelseaLoanArmy Nathan Baxter:



‘My dream is to play for Chelsea. It is my end goal & I’ll never be afraid of saying that. That’s what I want to do & I believe that I will do it.’ Nathan Baxter:‘My dream is to play for Chelsea. It is my end goal & I’ll never be afraid of saying that. That’s what I want to do & I believe that I will do it.’ https://t.co/9PkjnwCJpD

Baxter has enjoyed an impressive season playing for Hull. However, with the limited opportunities at Stamford Bridge, he may not be in Thomas Tuchel's plans for next season.

His contract with the Blues expires in 2023.

Chelsea to rival Manchester United for Christopher Nkunku: Report

According to Foot Mercato (via Football London), Chelsea look set to rival Manchester United for the signature of RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku. The French forward has found the back of the net 30 times in 47 appearances in all competitions this season.

He is one of the hottest properties in Europe at the moment and has now appeared on the Blues' radar.

The French forward has been a Manchester United target for most of the season, with Nkunku hitting blistering form almost from the start. The 24-year-old has also worked under interim United boss Ralf Rangnick under the Red Bull franchise. The German boss is reportedly a big fan of his.

However, Chelsea have joined the conversation surrounding Nkunku’s future, with the Blues reportedly keen to bring him into their team. Doubts about Romelu Lukaku's long-term future have fueled rumors about the Frenchman's signing.

The Blues would likely win the race for his signature against United. The west London outfit are almost certain to have Champions League football to offer next season.

However, the west London side are dealing with ownership issues, which sees them unable to sign any new players or renew the contracts of existing players. Hence, the Blues might not be able to make an offer on time.

United will also hope that Rangnick. who has had a working relationship with Nkunku, will be able to sway Nkunku into joining them instead.

Edited by Aditya Singh