“I believe I’m ready” - Erik ten Hag fuels Manchester United speculation by saying he’d gladly accept a job abroad

Manchester United managerial target Erik ten Hag has dropped a massive hint about his future. The Ajax boss admitted he would happily accept a job abroad.

Manchester United relieved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his duties following a disappointing run of results last month. Former midfielder Michael Carrick was then named the club's caretaker manager.

The Red Devils did not take long to identify a replacement for Solskjaer. Manchester United appointed former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick as their manager last week.

However, the German is expected to be in charge of the Old Trafford outfit only until the end of the season. As per the agreement between Manchester United and Rangnick, he will move to a consultancy role in the summer.

According to reports, Manchester United intend to appoint a long-term replacement for Solskjaer ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in a host of managers, including Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers and PSG's Mauricio Pochettino.

Ajax coach ten Hag is said to be another candidate under consideration by Manchester United. The Dutchman has now sparked further talk of a move to Old Trafford by admitting he would gladly take the reins at a top club outside the Netherlands.

However, ten Hag insisted that he is not actively looking for a move abroad and would not be disappointed if it never happens. He said:

"I think I’m ready for it. I would be happy to take on that challenge [of managing a top club outside the Netherlands]. But I’m not chasing it. If it turns out that that step will never come, I will not say that my coaching career has failed. But I think I have enough competencies to take on that challenge," ten Hag told de Volkskrant [via The Metro].

Erik ten Hag has a contract with Ajax until the summer of 2023.

Manchester United target Erik ten Hag's record with Ajax

Erik ten Hag took charge as Ajax's manager in December 2017, replacing Marcel Keizer. The 51-year-old has enjoyed significant success with the Eredivisie giants since taking the reins at the club.

Ten Hag has won five trophies with Ajax so far, including two Eredivisie titles. He also led the Amsterdam outfit to the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2018-19 season.

Ten Hag's Ajax currently sit atop the Eredivisie table. The defending champions have earned 36 points from 15 matches so far.

