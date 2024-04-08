“I believe you” - When Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly called up Marcelo after controversy over comments on Lionel Messi winning Ballon d’Or

Marcelo was once asked about who the best player is between his friend and then teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and then Barcelona megastar Lionel Messi. The Brazilian defender reportedly sided with Messi, but later said that his comments were mistranslated.

However, it appeared that the Portuguese superstar was not offended at all by what his teammate said. As a matter of fact, he even called him up to tell him that he believed him.

"Marcelo, no problem. I believe you, you're my friend. Do not give importance. We are friends and we will not waste a minute on this," Ronaldo reportedly told Marcelo several years ago, via AS (h/t Tribal Football).

For his part, the Brazilian left back had taken to social media to clarify the controversy that his comments had created.

"They have misinterpreted what I said. Messi was the last to receive the Ballon d'Or, but for me, no doubt, the best is Cristiano and this will not ruin my friendship with him. I am 100% CR7," Marcelo wrote on X (then Twitter) back in 2012.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are considered the two greatest players in football history. The Portuguese megastar has won the Ballon d'Or five times, while Messi has claimed the award eight times.

Marcelo reveals relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo in his early days at Real Madrid

Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo spent nine years together in Real Madrid, winning all titles they competed for and helping Los Blancos maintain their status as one of the best European clubs.

The Brazilian star defender recently talked about his early days with the Portuguese megastar and their relationship following an altercation they had during a Brazil vs Portugal international game before the latter's arrival in Madrid in 2009.

"A month ago I quarreled with him [Ronaldo], and now they are signing him. It seems that they [Real Madrid] will expel me from the club, but we did not apologize to each other. So what happened happened and it was part of the match, and we did not talk about it," Marcelo said during his appearance on the Podpah Podcast, via Essentially Sports.

Over the years, the two superstars became good friends and their friendship remains strong until now.

