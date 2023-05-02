“I had a bet in our dressing room” – Nemanja Matic reveals who among Arsenal and Manchester City did him and Tammy Abraham support in title race

AS Roma midfielder Nemanja Matic has revealed that he and teammate Tammy Abraham made a bet on the Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City. Matic admittedly backed City to win it while Abraham sided with the Gunners.

The Premier League has witnessed a feisty title race this season, with the Londoners and the Cityzens pulling out all the stops to bring the trophy home. Mikel Arteta’s side were cruising to the title at one point, with them sitting eight points clear of second-placed City before the international break in March.

Things went south for the Premier League leaders in April, with them playing out three consecutive draws before suffering a 4-1 defeat to City on April 26. Pep Guardiola’s side, on the other hand, have looked as surefooted as ever, with their talisman Erling Haaland leading the charge with his goals.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Matic was asked whether or not Haaland would be able to take Manchester City to a historic treble this season. The former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder backed the Norwegian to help City’s cause, revealing that he had a bet with Roma teammate Abraham about the title race this season.

“I think so. I had a bet in our dressing room with Tammy a few months ago. He says Arsenal will win, I said City will win,” said Matic.

“They have everything in their hands. They have experience of playing those kind of games. One bad result can change everything but City have more chance.”

Manchester City are set to face reigning European champions Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals in May. If they go past the Whites, they will have to beat either Inter Milan or AC Milan in the Champions League final.

Having beaten Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals, City will face Manchester United in the final at Wembley Stadium on June 3.

If they come out on top in both the cup competitions as well as in the Premier League race, City will become the second English team to win the treble. Manchester United became the first to win it in the 1998-99 season.

Gary Neville urges Arsenal to keep focus despite losing top spot to Manchester City

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has advised Arsenal to keep giving their best in the Premier League, as a City slip-up could allow them to reclaim their advantage.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom



“The year that City won the league for the first time in 2012, United got in… 🗣️| Gary Neville: “I think Manchester City will win the league. Still, things can happen. We have seen where a powerful team goes in front but then struggle, like Arsenal have had in the last few weeks.“The year that City won the league for the first time in 2012, United got in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🗣️| Gary Neville: “I think Manchester City will win the league. Still, things can happen. We have seen where a powerful team goes in front but then struggle, like Arsenal have had in the last few weeks.“The year that City won the league for the first time in 2012, United got in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/c8SoGj0nuf

On his podcast, Neville said:

"I think Manchester City will win the league. Still, things can happen. We have seen where a powerful team goes in front but then struggle, like Arsenal have had in the last few weeks.

“The year that City won the league for the first time in 2012, United got in front of them and everyone thought: 'Oh here we go, they are going to power forwards' and they didn't, they stumbled.”

Manchester City won their first Premier League title in the 2011-12 season, edging out Manchester United. The two teams finished level on 89 points, with City emerging victorious due to their superior goal difference.

Arsenal, who currently find themselves a point behind Manchester City, will take on Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on May 2. City, who have a game in hand, will take on West Ham United in their next Premier League outing on May 3.

Poll : 0 votes