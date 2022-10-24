"I was a big PSG fan" - Barcelona loanee claims he used to support Ligue 1 champions

Tottenham Hotspur defender Clement Lenglet, who joined the club on a season-long loan from Barcelona, has revealed that he was a big Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporter in his childhood.

Thanks to the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar at their disposal, PSG have become one of the most recognizable names in the world. Back in the day, they did not have as many renowned superstars, but there were a few stunning players who made an impression, especially on neighborhood fans.

433 @433 Imagine telling someone in 2017 that Sergio Ramos, Messi and Neymar will all be team-mates at PSG 6 years later. Imagine telling someone in 2017 that Sergio Ramos, Messi and Neymar will all be team-mates at PSG 6 years later. https://t.co/42rVfCJsGi

Barcelona’s French defender Lenglet, who resided near the capital, grew fond of the Parisians, revealing that he collected the autographs of some superb footballers, including Ronaldinho and Pauleta. Speaking to The Times, the Beauvais-born (47 miles from Paris) footballer disclosed why he supported Les Parisiens in his youth. He said (via PSGTalk):

“I was a big PSG fan because it was the closest club to my city.

“We would go there and watch the training, which was open to the public. We tried to get autographs and I got a lot: Ronaldinho, Pauleta, great players.”

Lenglet joined Barcelona from Sevilla for a €35.90 million fee in July 2018. Before joining Spurs on loan, Lenglet played in 160 games for Barca, scoring on seven occasions.

Lenglet reveals the reason behind his Barcelona departure

In his interview with The Times, Lenglet also spoke about the reason behind his loan transfer to Tottenham. He claimed that he wanted to play regularly and disclosed that there was a clause that would let Spurs make his stay permanent.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Lenglet: "I'm proud to have played with the best player in the world. Messi helps you improve daily." Lenglet: "I'm proud to have played with the best player in the world. Messi helps you improve daily." https://t.co/QyY4PSQVr3

Lenglet said (via Football Espana):

“I came here for a new experience and I wanted to play more minutes. When you are 27 years old, you want to be involved. That was my first idea.

“In the contract, there isn’t an option [for Spurs to buy]. But we are in October. It’s the beginning of the season and we have to wait before thinking about this. I have to be good on the pitch and help the team. Maybe if everything is OK, we will speak. But it’s too early.”

Lenglet has played five Premier League games for the Lilywhites this season, claiming an assist.

