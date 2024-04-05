“I have big respect for his job" - PL manager heaps praises on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has done a great job helping Arsenal become a legit title contender in the Premier League. The Spanish coach led the Gunners to second place in the standings last season and they also sit second currently. He recently got high praise from Brighton & Hove Albion coach Roberto De Zerbi ahead of Saturday's (April 6) game at the Amex between the two teams.

"I have big respect for his job. His style is clear. They play always with a big intensity, with courage and he’s a great manager," De Zerbi said, via Sussex Express.

Since joining the English giants, Mikel Arteta has helped them return to title contention in all competitions and also won the FA Cup in his first season. The Spanish coach took over the club in 2019 and is under contract through the summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi has emerged as a candidate to take over Liverpool and Bayern Munich. Currently, though, he wants to help Brighton clinch a spot in European competitions for a second year in a row. The Seagulls are ninth on the table with 43 points, five points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

Roberto De Zerbi picks Arsenal as the best team in the Premier League

The three-team title race featuring Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City has intensified, with just three points separating the three powerhouses. Roberto De Zerbi addressed the title race and called the Gunners the best team in the English Premier League and the favorites to claim the title.

"Yes. Liverpool are another great team, different characteristics, different characteristic of the players, different style; City are close with the style of Arsenal. But I think when Arsenal play well, it’s very tough for all. You can understand my words because they won 3-1 against Liverpool (in February), won against City at home (in October), in the Champions League they are doing very well," De Zerbi said, via Sussex Express.

The Gunners are just a couple of points behind league leaders Liverpool. They have eight games to turn things around, as they pursue their first league title in 20 years. The last time they won it was back in 2004, where the went the entire season unbeaten.

In between, they will look to eliminate Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. If they win, they will face the winner of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid clash in the semis.

