"I was a bit disoriented" - Saul Niguez reveals reason behind tough start to Chelsea career

Saul Niguez has opened up about his struggles at Chelsea since arriving at the club last summer.

The Spaniard was signed on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid, but has struggled to get going thus far. He has struggled to force his way into Thomas Tuchel's playing XI, and has looked mostly lost whenever he has been on the field.

The 27-year-old has made only six Premier League appearances thus far, starting three. He was taken off at half-time on every single occasion. Things have looked so bad that fans have urged the club to drop him from the squad or terminate his contract altogether.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"In my 1st match, I was a bit disorientated because I was used to doing things differently & it was a bit strange for me. I hadn’t had much time to train with my team-mates & when I first started many of them were away with their national teams..."



[via Saul Niguez:"In my 1st match, I was a bit disorientated because I was used to doing things differently & it was a bit strange for me. I hadn’t had much time to train with my team-mates & when I first started many of them were away with their national teams..."[via @ChelseaFC Saul Niguez:"In my 1st match, I was a bit disorientated because I was used to doing things differently & it was a bit strange for me. I hadn’t had much time to train with my team-mates & when I first started many of them were away with their national teams..."[via @ChelseaFC]

In a recent interview, Niguez opened up about his struggles with the Blues. He feels that is down to a lack of training with the first team early on, while also thanking the Chelsea coaching staff for their patience. He said:

"In my 1st match, I was a bit disorientated because I was used to doing things differently, and it was a bit strange for me. I hadn’t had much time to train with my teammates, and when I first started, many of them were away with their national teams.

"So it was a difficult start, but I want to say thank you to the Chelsea staff, who have always transmitted a sense of calm during this period of adaptation. I really want to show the player I am, and repay their confidence in me."

Saul Niguez's improved form could help him get signed by Chelsea permanently

Despite his initial struggles, Saul Niguez has shown signs of rediscovering his mojo in recent games. He produced improved displays last month, especially in the Blues' Carabao Cup win against Tottenham Hotspur.

He delivered his best performance in Chelsea colours in their 2-0 victory over Spurs at home. The Atletico Madrid man ran around with purpose and looked confident, with Tuchel saying it was 'a big step forward' for the star.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"Everything's changed - the stadium, team-mates, my whole life. The truth is it hasn’t been easy but I’m very grateful to my team-mates & the club for making it easier for me to adapt. My English is improving & everything's becoming a bit easier."



[via Saul Niguez:"Everything's changed - the stadium, team-mates, my whole life. The truth is it hasn’t been easy but I’m very grateful to my team-mates & the club for making it easier for me to adapt. My English is improving & everything's becoming a bit easier."[via @ChelseaFC Saul Niguez:"Everything's changed - the stadium, team-mates, my whole life. The truth is it hasn’t been easy but I’m very grateful to my team-mates & the club for making it easier for me to adapt. My English is improving & everything's becoming a bit easier."[via @ChelseaFC]

Niguez said he is prepared to step in whenever the coach wants him to, saying:

"Personally, I would like to have played more but I also understand that this team won the #UCL last season so it is difficult to get into the team. I feel good, and every day, I’m feeling better and prepared for when the head coach needs me."

The midfielder added that the transition has been difficult after moving from Madrid to London.

"Everything's changed - the stadium, teammates, my whole life. The truth is it hasn’t been easy but I’m very grateful to my teammates and the club for making it easier for me to adapt. My English is improving, and everything's becoming a bit easier."

Also Read Article Continues below

If he can maintain his recent form till the end of the season, the Blues might contemplate making his move permanent. There is an option for the same in his loan deal.

Edited by Bhargav