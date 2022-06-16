“I would be buzzing with that” – England cricketer Stuart Broad reacts to transfer rumor about Manchester United star

England cricket legend Stuart Broad has reacted positively to rumors that his beloved Nottingham Forest are set to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Following two incredibly successful loan spells at Sheffield United between 2018-2020, Henderson signed a six-year contract at Manchester United. He was tipped to become the club's number one shot-stopper.

However, due to the excellent form of David de Gea, the England keeper failed to make a single Premier League appearance in the 2021-22 campaign. Henderson only played three times across all competitions.

However, due to the excellent form of David de Gea, the England keeper failed to make a single Premier League appearance in the 2021-22 campaign. Henderson only played three times across all competitions.

Due to a lack of game time, the 25-year-old has lost his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad. This has led to speculation that he is looking for a way out of the club ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year.

Sky Sports posted an update regarding Henderson's future on Instagram. They claim that newly-promoted Nottingham Forest are close to signing Henderson on a loan deal, with an option to buy of around £20 million.

Broad, who has always been a vocal supporter of Forest, replied to the tweet stating:

“I would be buzzing with that.”

The 35-year-old fast bowler currently sits sixth on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers. He is also third on England's list of highest wicket-takers in T20 internationals.

Manchester United reportedly linked with relegated goalkeeper

With Henderson seemingly on his way out of the club and doubts over David de Gea's ability to play the style of football that Erik ten Hag would demand from his side, speculation has begun over a new keeper being brought to Old Trafford.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Granada shot-stopper Luis Maximiano is on the club's shortlist to give some competition to De Gea.

Despite the La Liga side enduring a disastrous campaign and suffering relegation, the 23-year-old put in some seriously impressive displays for his side. He also has the ability to play with the ball at his feet, an attribute which De Gea has been consistently criticized for.

Maximiano kept just seven clean sheets in 34 appearances last season but had a better save percentage than United's current number one. The Portuguese shot-stopper was also an extremely commanding presence in his own penalty area, consistently collecting crosses and igniting attacks.

