“I call it indecency” – Kylian Mbappe slammed by Premier League icon for drama surrounding PSG future

Paolo Di Canio has hit out at Kylian Mbappe for disrespecting Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) amidst speculation regarding his future at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe has informed the Parisians that he won't be extending his contract which expires next year. The 24-year-old signed a new two-year deal last year with the option of a further year but has no intentions of triggering it.

The French forward has also criticized PSG as a club, their transfer business, and Ligue 1 as a whole in a damning interview with France Football. His comments have infuriated the French giants to the point where a departure looks majorly likely.

Di Canio has slammed Kylian Mbappe in the midst of the drama that is unfolding at the Parc des Princes. The Premier League legend has placed the blame on the striker and the Ligue 1 champions for the untenable situation. He told Sky Sports Italia (via GOAL):

"PSG put themselves in this situation, pampered it and it became a global brand. (The club) already fell for it last year and now Mbappé continues to play up."

Kylian Mbappe is being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and they are expected to finally sign him if he departs.

Di Canio continued by taking aim at Mbappe for indecency and he thinks the Frenchman is taking advantage of his contractual situation:

"We can talk about the mistakes of PSG but there is also the indecency of the boy I call it indecency because he already took advantage of it last year and now he wants to play for a year and then leave as a free agent to win some money at Real Madrid."

Marca journalist Ramon Alvarez claims that the Parisians are now prepared to pay Kylian Mbappe part of his loyalty bonus. An agreement for the Frenchman to depart this summer is now reportedly imminent.

It's fair to say that he is leaving the Parc des Princes unceremoniously. Six players, including two new arrivals, are reported to have complained to the club about Mbappe's comments.

Kylian Mbappe takes aim at PSG for UEFA Champions League failures

The Parisians faltered in Europe yet again.

Kylian Mbappe is yet to win the UEFA Champions League during his career and PSG are yet to win the trophy in their history. The closest both have come was in 2020 when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the final.

Bayern were the Parisians' kryptonite once again this season as they beat the Ligue 1 giants 3-0 on aggregate in the last 16. Mbappe cut a frustrated figure throughout the tie as his side bowed out of Europe miserably.

The Frenchman was asked by France Football what PSG need to do to win the Champions League. He gave a frosty response:

"We did what we could. You have to talk to the people who make the team, who organise the squad, who build this club."

The Parisians look likely to undergo a reset under new manager Luis Enrique. L'Equipe reports that Leandro Paredes, Keylor Navas, Julian Draxler, Abdou Diallo, Colin Dagba, Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa, Hugo Ekitike and Georginio Wijnaldum have all been transfer listed.

