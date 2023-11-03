"I called and told him that he had to accept" - Enzo Fernandez reveals role he played in convincing 22-year-old star to join Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez has shed light on his role in bringing Moises Caicedo to Chelsea in the recently-concluded summer transfer window.

Liverpool and Chelsea were involved in a heated transfer battle for Caicedo in August. Reports claimed Brighton & Hove Albion accepted a bid from the Reds but the player wanted a move to Stamford Bridge instead.

Chelsea ultimately had a £115 million bid accepted by the Seagulls for Caicedo, and the midfielder penned an eight-year deal at the club. Fernandez has now claimed that he contacted the 22-year-old midfielder during the transfer saga and asked him to join the west London giants.

The Argentina international, who also signed for the Blues for a nine-figure fee in 2023, said during the 'Big Interview' with Sky Sports (h/t @CFCDaily on X):

"I had heard that Chelsea were interested in him [Caicedo]. So I called and told him that he had to accept and come because Chelsea is a great and ambitious club."

Caicedo has become one of Mauricio Pochettino's most trusted midfielders this season, playing in 11 games across competitions. He has provided Mauricio Pochettino with a strong base in midfield to build his team around.

The Blues, however, are struggling in the league, where they sit in 11th with 12 points from 10 matches so far.

Chelsea boss says Tottenham Hotspur are title contenders

Mauricio Pochettino will make a highly-anticipated return to north London on 6 November when Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Argentine tactician, of course, managed Spurs from 2014 to 2019, taking them to their only UEFA Champions League final in history. But he was sacked by the Lilywhites in the initial stages of the 2019-20 season.

Chelsea appointed 'Poch' as their new head coach this summer after a string of poor results last season under several different coaches. The Blues, who have won five Premier League trophies and two UEFA Champions League titles in the last two decades, are currently struggling with results domestically.

They are arguably undergoing a period of transition, entrusting young players to take the club forward. Spurs, meanwhile, are sitting top of the table with 26 points from 10 matches.

Some have doubted Tottenham's title credentials given their recent history of falling at the crucial hurdle in both domestic and European competitions. Pochettino, however, believes they are title challengers this season.

Speaking at his pre-match presser before the game, the former Southampton coach said, via Football.London:

"Yes I think so [Spurs as title contenders]. They are doing a fantastic [sic.] job. You feel they can be a contender. It is early in the season but they are showing the quality to be a contender

Tottenham haven't won the first division title since the 1960-61 campaign.