"I came to Paris to fight for the Champions League" – PSG star makes bold claim about his transfer to Ligue 1 champions

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Carlos Soler has revealed that he joined the Parisians to help them lift the elusive UEFA Champions League trophy under the guidance of head coach Christophe Galtier.

Soler, 25, arrived at the Parc des Princes from Valencia for a deal worth up to €21 million earlier this summer. Along with other new signings Vitinha, Renato Sanches and Fabian Ruiz, he is set to help his new club navigate through the schedule of the FIFA World Cup-interrupted season.

A goalscoring midfielder with an eye for a pass, the Spaniard earned his name during his six-year stint with Valencia. He netted 36 goals and contributed 31 assists in 226 matches for his boyhood club.

Carlos Soler @Carlos10Soler

Allez



#IciCestParis Gracias por la acogida y el cariño que he recibido por parte de todo el club a mi llegada. Muy ilusionado por la oportunidad y deseando dar lo mejor de mí para ayudar al equipo.Allez @PSG_inside Gracias por la acogida y el cariño que he recibido por parte de todo el club a mi llegada. Muy ilusionado por la oportunidad y deseando dar lo mejor de mí para ayudar al equipo. 🔴🔵Allez @PSG_inside! #IciCestParis https://t.co/5st4yA9luE

Speaking to AS, Soler shed light on his ambitions at his new club and labeled PSG a 'leader in Europe'. He said:

"I have always had the ability to improve myself. I came to Paris to fight for the Champions League. I'm new here and I don't know if I should call it an obsession, but in the end, PSG is a club that still doesn't have a Champions League and it's clear that they have players to fight [for the trophy]."

He continued:

"The project that is being carried out is very good, both the coaching staff and the players and what surrounds the club. It is of a very high level and that will make us compete to the maximum. I understand that people here are excited and want to see their team win the Champions League."

He added:

"These two weeks have been very good. I have met extraordinary people, who are helping me in everything, in the trips from the hotel to the training.

"I'm very happy. Then, playing here at the Parc des Princes with the fans, the ultras, is magnificent. I have come to a huge club, a leader in Europe, that aspires to be everything."

Soler made his debut for the Parisians during his team's 2-1 win over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on September 6. Overall, he has featured in just 10 minutes of action for his new club across all competitions, appearing only from the bench on three occasions.

Carlos Soler @Carlos10Soler 🏻

Primera victoria de la temporada en

¡Increíble el Parque de los Principes! 🏻

Allez Paris! Noche inolvidable.Primera victoria de la temporada en @ChampionsLeague y debut con el equipo.¡Increíble el Parque de los Principes!Allez Paris! Noche inolvidable. 🙏🏻Primera victoria de la temporada en @ChampionsLeague y debut con el equipo. ¡Increíble el Parque de los Principes! 🙌🏻Allez Paris! 🔴🔵 https://t.co/biR7PiRd9S

PSG, who are on an unbeaten run in Ligue 1 this season, will next face OGC Nice at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, October 1.

Marco Verratti returns to PSG due to fitness issues in Italy camp

According to GIFN, PSG midfielder Marco Verratti has withdrawn from Italy's UEFA Nations League squad after preliminary scans in the national team camp revealed that he had some fitness issues.

Verratti, 29, has been a crucial part of PSG’s success over the past decade. The former Pescara man has won a whopping 29 trophies in Paris, cementing their status as Ligue 1 giants in the process.

