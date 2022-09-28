"I can only comment on what I've seen" - Callum Wilson says Chelsea have an 'unbelievable' 22-year-old player in their ranks 

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has lauded Chelsea right-back Reece James as the English defender continues to impress this season.

James has made a brilliant start to the 2022-23 campaign for both club and country.

He has made seven appearances for Chelsea, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

The right-back also played in England's recent UEFA Nations League games against Italy and Germany, impressing in the latter.

James is expected to be part of Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad that head to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in late November.

However, he faces competition from the likes of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold for a starting role under Southgate.

Wilson seems to be edging towards James being handed the right-back starting berth for England's World Cup opener against Iran on November 21.

He told The Footballer's Football Podcast (via Chelsea Chronicle):

“I think Reece James looks more robust [than Trent Alexander-Arnold], should I say, but I’ve never trained with him or played with him."

He continued,

"I can only comment on what I’ve seen… I’ve seen Reece James and he’s scored some unbelievable goals against us. He’s an unbelievable right-back as well.”

James made his Chelsea debut back in 2019 after spending a season on-loan at Wigan Athletic as a youngster.

He has shone in the Blues' senior team, making 130 appearances and scoring 10 goals whilst providing 20 assists.

Many tout the Englishman as one of the best right-backs in Europe and his stock continues to grow with each passing season.

Chelsea's James gets stern test against Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha this weekend

James comes up against the Palace winger this weekend

Next up for Graham Potter's side is a trip to Selhurst Park to face Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, October 1.

The Eagles have made an unconvincing start to the campaign compared to their 2021-22 outing.

Patrick Vieira's men sit 16th in the league having drawn three and lost two of their opening six fixtures.

Meanwhile, Chelsea currently occupy sixth after a disappointing first seven games which included two demoralizing defeats against Leeds United and Southampton.

The onus will be on James to nullify the threat of Palace's star man Zaha, who has been the south Londoners' talisman for a number of years.

He has started the season in fine form with four goals in five appearances and it will be intriguing to see the Ivorian and James go head-to-head this weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far