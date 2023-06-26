“I can confirm that, it’s over”: 22-year-old Barcelona man decides to leave club

Goalkeeper Arnau Tenas has confirmed that his journey at Barcelona has come to an end. Tenas, 22, represented the club at the youth level.

Tenas never actually made a professional appearance at the senior level. Speaking about his departure, the Spaniard said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"Yes, I am leaving Barcelona. The club has decided not to execute my renewal option. I can confirm that, it’s over.”

Barca already have Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Inaki Pena in their ranks to play as goalkeepers. Hence, it is understandable why the club might have decided against handing Tenas an extension to his contract at Camp Nou.

Tenas is currently with the Spain team that will play in the under-21 UEFA Euros. He announced the situation with Barca during a recent press conference.

Ilkay Gundogan is looking forward to Robert Lewandowski reunion at Barcelona

Barcelona recently completed the signing of Ilkay Gundogan as a free agent from Manchester City. The Catalans were keen on adding a new midfielder to their ranks after Sergio Busqeuts' departure.

They have managed to do so in the form of a world-class player in Gundogan. The German was a key player for Pep Guardiola's side, and now, his future lies at Barca. Gundogan is looking forward to sharing the pitch with his former Borussia Dortmund teammate Robert Lewandowski yet again.

Speaking to the media after the transfer, Gundogan said (via Barca Universal):

“It will be a reunion with my old friend Lewa, and I’m excited to play under another manager who I have admired for a long time. When Xavi and I talked about the project, it just seemed so natural. I see so many similarities between us as characters and in the way we see the game.”

Gundogan is one of the best in the world in his position. The German also has the uncanny ability to find the back of the net often. It could turn out to be a very helpful trait for Xavi's side.

