"I can give you reasons but you will explain as an excuse" - Erik ten Hag makes huge admission as Manchester United lose again

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that he will be accused of giving excuses if he offered reasons as to why his side lost against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils locked horns with the Eagles at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday (30 October). Ten Hag's men suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Palace after Joachim Andersen's free-kick goal in the first half.

When asked about supporters booing during the match in disapproval of their favorite team's display, Ten Hag expressed he understood it, while seemingly aiming a dig at Crystal Palace.

He said in a post-match press conference:

"I understand. When you play Palace you have to win, with all respect. Of course that is a concern, we have to be more consistent, we need a row of wins. I can give you reasons but you will explain as an excuse. There are no excuses."

The former Ajax boss added:

"The first goal is very important, but if you concede, you still have to find a way to win. We didn't do that and we have to blame ourselves. It's frustrating for the fans, players and me, but we have to stick together and get better."

After their defeat to the Eagles, the Red Devils find themselves in tenth place at the Premier League table. They have had a disappointing start to the 2023/24 campaign, seven points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano names key position Manchester United will strengthen next summer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United will look to sign a centre-back next summer.

The Italian journalist also claimed that the Red Devils were monitoring the situations of two central defenders this summer, namely Benjamin Pavard, who has now joined Inter Milan, and Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo.

Romano said on his YouTube channel (as quoted by TEAMtalk):

"The crucial factor for Manchester United in 2024 is going to be the centre-back. From what I am hearing, Manchester United, in internal discussions, are thinking of the future transfer windows – mainly the summer – are discussing the possibility of bringing in one more important centre-back."

He added:

"Over the summer they thought of two players in particular: Benjamin Pavard was one of the targets but he joined Inter. And Jean-Clair Todibo, the Nice centre-back who is having a very good season."

Manchester United were busy in the summer transfer window before it closed, spending nearly £170 million on the market. They signed the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Altay Bayindir alongside Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon on loan.