“I can read body language" - Pundit claims Ruben Amorim wants to be sacked by Manchester United after Manchester City loss

Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim wants to be sacked. He said that the way the Portuguese coach has been talking in the media indicates that he wants to leave.

Amorim was appointed the Red Devils' manager in October 2024 following Erik ten Hag's sacking. He has overseen 31 Premier League games, winning just eight, with four of them coming against newly-promoted sides. United have won just one of their opening five games across competitions this season.

Manchester United last suffered a 3-0 defeat against city rivals Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League on Sunday, September 14. Meanwhile, on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor criticized Amorim and said:

“The club’s in a mess. And if there’s ever a manager who has shown in his recent press conferences he wants to be sacked, it’s Ruben Amorim. I can read body language. I can read the way managers speak. The way he’s talking, the formation I’m going to stick with. If he does, if he wants anything different, you get rid of the manager."

“Who speaks like that? If I’m the Manchester United hierarchy, I’m like, is this guy serious? Serious. He will be sacked this season. I really don’t see him changing. And he keeps saying the same things. He’ll change the personnel. He won’t change the formation and you’ll change one of the centre halves every single game.”

Manchester United were also eliminated from the EFL Cup second round, losing on penalties against League Two side Grimsby Town.

Pundit says Manchester United need to change Ruben Amorim if he doesn't change things

The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last season and lost in the UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur. They have also had a poor start to this season. However, after the Manchester Derby defeat, Ruben Amorim asserted that he will not change his playing style.

Former Liverpool right-back Steve Nicol has said that United need to "change" the Portuguese head coach in that case. He said on ESPN FC:

“Well, they need to change him (Amorim) then. There’s no point waiting. He’s basically saying, ‘next time we step on the field, this is what we’re dishing out again because I’m not changing anything’. There’s nobody in the United team that’s going to change anything either. It looks a little bit like self preservation, to be honest, because there’s certainly no team (there)."

Manchester United will next face Chelsea at home in the Premier League on Saturday, September 20.

