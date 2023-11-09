Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has urged Liverpool's Luis Diaz to remain strong as the Colombian awaits the release of his kidnapped father.

Left-wing ELN insurgent group abducted Diaz's parents from their hometown of Barrancas on October 28. Despite the forward's mother being released on the same day, his father remains captive.

Amid such trying circumstances, Mikel, who faced similar situations during his playing days, has sent Diaz a message. Mikel's dad Pa Michael Obi was kidnapped the night before the Nigerian had to represent his nation in a 2018 World Cup match against Argentina in Russia.

This wasn't the first time Mikel faced such a situation as his father was previously abducted for 10 days in 2011. Fortunately enough, Pa Michael Obi was released on both occasions.

Mikel said about Diaz's situation on talkSPORT:

"I must give credit to Liverpool for what they are doing. I can relate to Luis Diaz and what he is going through. This kind of situation is where you absolutely have nothing to do."

"I know exactly what you are going through and I hope he stays strong. I know it is a tough time for him as a player. I know what his family is going through as well. My message to him is stay strong and do all you can to make sure that your dad is released," Mikel added.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp continue to support Diaz amid the crisis. Diaz himself has pleaded for his father's release, issuing a heartwarming statement and even sending a message after scoring for the Reds in their 1-1 draw against Luton Town on Sunday, November 5.

He lifted his shirt, urging the kidnappers to set his dad free after scoring a late equalizer (90+5') against Luton Town.

Luis Diaz's numbers for Liverpool

Luis Diaz (via Getty Images)

Luis Diaz is yet to hit his best form this season as he continues to battle personal issues off the pitch. He has made 12 appearances across competitions in the 2023-24 campaign so far, bagging four goals and an assist.

The Colombia international joined the Merseyside giants from Porto in January 2022 for a fee of £37 million. Since moving to Anfield, the forward has managed a total of 59 appearances, scoring 15 goals and assisting nine times.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Diaz will be in Liverpool's squad to face Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday, November 9.