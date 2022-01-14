“I can see it being a crazy game” – Florent Malouda predicts 7-goal thriller between Manchester City and Chelsea

Florent Malouda has predicted his former side Chelsea to secure a dramatic 4-3 win over Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Blues are currently ten points behind the defending champions, and will need a win to narrow the deficit. Malouda believes that could happen during their clash against the league leaders on Saturday.

Speaking to William Hill, Malouda said:

“I can see Chelsea winning against Manchester City. If they want to bridge the gap, then they need to beat the best, and there’s nothing to lose now in this game. It’s an opportunity to go out and beat City, and keep the title challenge alive."

Malouda also spoke about Thomas Tuchel's outstanding record against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Tuchel famously got the better of Guardiola in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final, denying City their first Champions League glory. Malouda added:

“If you look at (Thomas) Tuchel’s record against Pep (Guardiola), it shows he has the right formula, and he knows how to beat City. I think they can beat them this weekend. To be honest, I can see it being a crazy game, and I’m going to say Chelsea can win 4-3!”

It is worth noting that the Blues come into this fixture on the back of some fine form in cup competitions. They sealed their berth in the Carabao Cup final by beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals. Tuchel's side also moved into the fourth round of the FA Cup by beating Chesterfield 5-1.

Manchester City, meanwhile, defeated Swindon Town 4-1 in the third round of the FA Cup.

Manchester City and Chelsea come into this fixture in contrasting form

Manchester City and Chelsea are coming into the game on the back of contrasting form in the league. The Blues have been highly inconsistent in the last month. They have drawn four of their last five league games, including a 2-2 stalemate against title rivals Liverpool.

Manchester City, meanwhile, show no signs of slowing down in the Premier League. As things stand, Pep Guardiola's side have notched up 11 consecutive wins in the league.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man City win their 11th Premier League game in a row to put them 11 points clear at the top of the table Man City win their 11th Premier League game in a row to put them 11 points clear at the top of the table 😳 https://t.co/JUIacZFft8

City will go into the game as favourites to clinch all three points against their rivals. The Cityzens are currently top of the Premier League standings, having amassed 53 points from 21 games.

Edited by Bhargav