"I can only see him going to Manchester United" - Paul Robinson feels 23-year-old Premier League star will end up at Old Trafford

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Manchester United are likely to be the next destination for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

According to Evening Standard, the England international has been linked with a move to the likes of Chelsea and United. The Red Devils are said to have a 'strong interest' in the midfielder.

However, as per Daily Mail, any club that wishes to prize away Rice from West Ham this summer will have to pay £150 million.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive West Ham have slapped a £150m price tag on Declan Rice.



Robinson believes that United are likely to get the midfielder amidst competition from other Premier League clubs. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“The Chelsea move is off the table. Where else does he go? I do not see him going to Man City. They have Rodri in that area. I can only see him going to Manchester United. I expect them to be looking at Rice and Kalvin Phillips. Chelsea was the move he wanted though."

Rice's contract with the Hammers ends in the summer of 2024. Hence, Robinson believes that the Premier League side should keep him for one more season. He said:

“Do West Ham need to sell him this summer? He’ll have two years left on his contract but I do not think his value alters too much in 12 months. I’d keep him if I was West Ham. If he doesn’t want to sign a new deal, keep him and cash in next year.”

With the Red Devils in dire need of a top quality central or defensive midfielder, they can be expected to push for Rice in the summer. However, with the £150 million price tag placed on Rice, they might consider other options.

Manchester United's push for Premier League top four to resume in April

Manchester United currently sit in sixth place in the league table. They are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand on the Red Devils.

Premier League @premierleague A huge Matchweek 30 for Arsenal, Spurs and Leeds! A huge Matchweek 30 for Arsenal, Spurs and Leeds! ⬆️ https://t.co/sS2iDe8KBe

In their most recent Premier League match (Gameweek 29), they defeated fellow top four contenders Tottenham Hotspur 3-2.

They will look to continue their surge when they return from the international break in April. They face Leicester City on 2 April, who defeated them 4-2 in the reverse fixture this season in October.

Manchester United also have big away matches against Liverpool and Arsenal lined up on April 20 and April 23 respectively. Their clash against the Gunners could well determine which team finishes in the top four of the Premier League this season.

