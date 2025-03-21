"I can’t agree that he is the best player in history" - Ex-Manchester United star details why he cannot consider Cristiano Ronaldo as the GOAT

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has weighed in on the never-ending debate surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s place among football’s greatest players. While he acknowledges Ronaldo’s extraordinary career, Stam insists that the Portuguese icon cannot be considered the best player of all time due to the presence of other legendary figures in the sport’s history.

Stam said in an exclusive interview with Spaceport Sweden:

‘‘I cannot agree with Cristiano Ronaldo that he is the best player of all time. You have to consider Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Pele, Johan Cruyff and other players who are talented in different ways. Ronaldo is of course up there with the best players of all time, even at the age of 40 he is playing at a high level and is so fit and is still scoring goals."

‘‘It’s unbelievable the level of football that he is still at and he deserves a lot of credit, he built up his career in Portugal and went to the UK, Spain, you name it. He has written history and changed how he plays during his career."

‘‘Having said that, I can’t agree that he is the best player in history. A lot of people prefer Lionel Messi but you have to have respect for Ronaldo and what he has brought to the world of football. He has such a presence and is up there with the best ever.''

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo made a bold statement last month declaring himself as the greatest footballer in the history of the game. Despite being 40 years of age, Ronaldo has continued to prove his goal-scoring prowess at Al-Nassr this season, scoring 28 from 33 games across competitions.

Former Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth in talks with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr: Reports

Dan Ashworth is reportedly in discussions with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr over the possibility of becoming the club’s new sporting director. Ashworth was relieved of his duties at Manchester United last December, five months after he assumed the position.

The Saudi Pro League has attracted several European players in recent years, thanks to Ronaldo’s influence. With Ashworth now out of a job, reports have emerged that he is on the verge of getting one in Saudi Arabia.

According to journalist Gianluigi Longari, the 54-year-old could become the new sporting director of Al-Nassr, as he is currently in negotiations with the Saudi Pro League club.

Prior to working at Manchester United, Ashworth worked as the sporting director of Newcastle United and the technical director of Brighton & Hove Albion.

