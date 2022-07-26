“I can’t contradict an article that is talking nonsense” – PSG star Neymar hits out at media claim suggesting he doesn’t accept criticism

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar has lashed out at a media outlet that has claimed that the Brazilian does not accept criticism. The 30-year-old was quick to respond via Twitter and reminded the media outlet that he has been facing criticism since the age of 13.

The former Barcelona star has come in for heavy criticism over the last couple of seasons due to his inability to produce the goods for PSG.m He joined the French giants from Barcelona in 2017 on the back of four incredible seasons with the Catalan giants. In that period, he helped the club win two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys, and a Champions League title.

PSG spent €222 million to sign him, making the Brazilian the most expensive player in football history. The forward has scored 100 goals and provided 60 assists in 144 appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

Despite his impressive numbers, there is a feeling that Neymar has failed to live up to expectations during his time in the French capital. He was heavily jeered by his home supporters following PSG's shock exit from the Champions League at the round of 16 stage to Real Madrid.

He has been criticized by a number of fans and pundits for his off-field antics and attitude in recent months. Neymar, however, has defended himself on social media. He wrote on Twitter:

"Oh ready! I can't contradict an article that is talking nonsense.. that now I don't accept criticism, my friend I've been criticized since I was 13 years old. I spent a lot of time silent, that yes and if I say something I don't agree with, I'll say it again!"

The 2022-23 campaign could prove to be a make-or-break season for the former Barcelona star. He endured a disappointing campaign last season, scoring just 13 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

The Brazilian is likely to be given the chance to prove himself once again by PSG's new manager Christophe Galtier.

PSG star Neymar could be on his way to MLS next summer if he endures a disappointing 2022-23 campaign

As per ESPN, PSG were keen to sell Neymar this summer. The Ligue 1 champions have grown frustrated with the Brazilian's lack of professionalism and desire.

The forward has five years left on his contract on a €43 million per year salary, which will prove to be a massive financial burden on the French giants. They could once again attempt to part ways with him next summer if he does not live up to expectations.

However, it is unlikely that Europe's elite clubs are going to take on the risks involved in signing the 30-year-old. He has failed to play 25 league games in any of his five seasons at the Parc des Princes and is one of the highest-paid players in the world.

Therefore, a move to the MLS could be on the cards for Neymar. As per mlssoccer, he has claimed that he would welcome a move to America if he were to leave PSG.

