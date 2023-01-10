“I can’t imagine he would say no to that transfer” – Sven Goran Eriksson says it would be ‘great’ if Lionel Messi joins Premier League giants

Former Manchester City manager Sven Goran Eriksson would love to see Lionel Messi join his former employers. The Swede believes that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker won't turn down a reunion with Pep Guardiola.

Messi, 35, looks set to stay at PSG. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the forward has a verbal agreement with the Parisians over a contract extension. His deal currently expires at the end of the season.

Despite this, Eriksson has tipped the Argentine to move to the Premier League and join his former club Manchester City. He told OLBG:

"I wished Argentina to win the World Cup only because of Lionel Messi, he deserved it. I don't know what will happen to Messi, but if he continues to play like the way he did in the World Cup he is still one of the best."

Messi won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games. He was awarded the Golden Ball for his exploits in Qatar.

Eriksson touched on a potential reunion between Lionel Messi and Guardiola. He also believes the Barcelona icon could strike up a great partnership with Erling Haaland:

"Pep Guardiola knows Lionel Messi very well so I can't imagine he would say no to that transfer. It would be great for him to play in the Premier League, especially with Erling Haaland in front of him, but I can't see it happening."

GOAL @goal Pep Guardiola on Lionel Messi:



🗣 "As a fan, incredible gratitude for the most extraordinary player I have seen in my life.



"We were convinced by Grealish and convinced Leo would stay at Barca. Right now he is not in our thoughts." Pep Guardiola on Lionel Messi:🗣 "As a fan, incredible gratitude for the most extraordinary player I have seen in my life."We were convinced by Grealish and convinced Leo would stay at Barca. Right now he is not in our thoughts." https://t.co/kkrhMwp51h

The PSG forward scored an astounding 211 goals and provided 94 assists in 219 appearances under Guardiola at Barcelona. The duo won the Champions League twice, the La Liga title three times, and the Copa del Rey twice while working together.

This season, he has been in red-hot form for PSG, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 19 appearances. Meanwhile, Haaland has bagged a remarkable 27 goals in just 22 games. The duo could strike up a deadly partnership.

Lionel Messi claims that Guardiola is easily the best manager he has ever had

Messi full of praise for his former Barca boss.

Lionel Messi spoke glowingly of his time playing under Guardiola in an interview with Movistar Plus in November last year. He said that the Spanish coach harmed football because everybody looked to replicate his style of play:

“Guardiola did football a lot of harm. It seemed so easy, so simple, that everyone wanted to copy it."

The Argentine hero then revealed that Guardiola was the greatest coach he has worked with:

"Without a doubt, he is the best coach I've ever had, he has something special.''

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Pep Guardiola: “Messi has got this, competitive mindset. There are only 4 or 5 players in history who have something different from the rest.” 🗣️ Pep Guardiola: “Messi has got this, competitive mindset. There are only 4 or 5 players in history who have something different from the rest.” https://t.co/2BM5UaJXAw

The Spanish coach has enjoyed a phenomenal career which started at Barcelona. He has also won trophies in Germany with Bayern Munich and in England with City. Guardiola is dominating the Premier League with the Cityzens, winning four league titles in six seasons.

Poll : 0 votes