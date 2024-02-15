"I can’t promise anything for next season" - Manchester United target unwilling to commit his future to European giants

Manchester United target Joao Neves has refused to play down speculation that he could be set for a move away from Benfica this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Red Devils' interest in Neves in November. The Italian journalist claimed that the Premier League heavyweights sent representatives to scout the player.

Manchester United scouts were said to have watched Neves, 19 in action for Benfica in a 2-1 win against Sporting CP (November 12). He scored a 90+4th minute equalizer in that game and impressed throughout.

Neves hasn't ruled out the possibility of leaving the Estadio da Luz this summer amid interest from the Red Devils. He is focused on the Primeira Liga side but isn't making any promises regarding his future beyond this season (via Romano):

"Staying at Benfica next year? I can’t promise anything for next season. My wish at the moment is to stay at Benfica and then we will see, you never know."

Erik ten Hag will have the backing of minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team this summer. The British billionaire is already making changes to the club's recruitment staff amid reports that Newcastle United's sporting director Dan Ashworth will be arriving.

Neves is one of Europe's brightest young talents having been earning plaudits in the Primeira Liga with Benfica. He's made 35 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

The Portugal international is a strong commander of the ball and can contribute in attack. Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes has urged his club to move for the 'top quality' teenage defensive midfielder. He has four years left on his contract and has a reported release clause of €120 million (£105 million).

Manchester United reportedly learn Everton midfielder Amadou Onana's price tag

Amadou Onana is also on Manchester United's radar.

Ten Hag looks set to bolster his squad this summer and the Red Devils' midfield could be set for a shake-up. They will likely be targeting a long-term replacement for Casemiro who's coming up to two years with the club.

The Sun (via Manchester Evening News) reports that Manchester United have joined Arsenal and Chelsea in tracking Everton's Amadou Onana. La Liga giants Barcelona have also been keeping tabs but their financial situation makes a potential unlikely.

Onana, 22, has been an important member of Sean Dyche's side this season, posting two goals and one assist in 25 games across competitions. It's claimed that the Toffees will be demanding £52 million for his services.

Everton are in a relegation fight and were hit with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League earlier this season for breaching financial regulations. They could be forced to sell several high-profile names including Onana.