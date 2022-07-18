"I can’t remember too many people who have done that" - Ian Wright wowed by Chelsea superstar's 'amazing achievments' 

Ian Wright has showered Raheem Sterling with praise following the forward's transfer from Manchester City to Chelsea.

The 27-year-old signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge after spending seven incredibly successful seasons at City, where he won four Premier League titles.

Sterling was also a key member of the Liverpool side that came incredibly close to winning the league in 2014. He has since gone on to become one of the England team's star performers.

Already a legend in my eyes Raheem Sterling refused to sign a City jersey knowing what we went through with Lukaku.

Speaking on his podcast, Wright described Sterling's career as 'amazing' but added that Chelsea need to make more signings this summer. The Premier League Hall of Famer stated (as per HITC Sport):

“I am trying to think of another player that has had three elite clubs like that by the time they are 27. I can’t remember too many people who have done that."

“It’s an amazing achievement up until this point. I just hope that it all works out because Chelsea still need to make more signings.”

BBC Sport claims Sterling has moved to the West London club for around £50 million after scoring 131 goals in 339 games for the Cityzens.

Kevin De Bruyne: We came 7 years ago together to this club to win trophies together and play good football and we achieved that. Was a pleasure to play with you. Wishing you all the best in future bro @sterling7

Thomas Tuchel claims Raheem Sterling was Chelsea's 'number one' target this summer

Following the departure of Romelu Lukaku and the general lack of goals from the Blues' frontline last season, Tuchel clearly recognized that his attack needed freshening. The German will be eager for his side were to close the gap on the Premier League's top two in the upcoming season.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Tuchel explained that the England international was his priority target during the window. The German boss stated:

"He was the absolute number one for that position. I gave his name to Todd straight away. Every time we played against him, he’s horrible to play against, horrible! The main point is his intensity and the amount of repetition of intensity that he delivers. This is simply outstanding over the last years."

"He caused huge trouble when he played against us and once you dig in deeper into his data and not only statistics in his goal involvements, it’s outstanding. It’s exactly what we need to raise the level of our players. That’s why we are so sure and that’s why he was, for us, top of the list."

Sterling will be hoping to become the main man for the two-time European champions after finding his opportunities limited under Pep Guardiola towards the end of his Man City career.

Raheem Sterling is the second highest scoring winger in Premier League history - with 109 goals. He's just 11 goals behind first place, and is still only 27 years old.

