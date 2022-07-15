“I can’t say more” - Barcelona director Mateu Alemany provides update on Frenkie de Jong joining Manchester United 

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany has hinted that the club may be forced to sell Frenkie de Jong during the current transfer window, with Manchester United strongly linked with the midfielder.

It's no secret that the Blaugrana are in desperate need of cash this summer as they look to improve their squad ahead of the new season. The Athletic claimed that the Red Devils have agreed on a fee of around €75 million for the Dutch international.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Alemany has broken his silence on De Jong's future, saying:

“Frenkie is a very important player and we count on him. But we know La Liga's Fair Play tells us to sell players. I can’t say more."

"I can't say more [on Frenkie deal and Man Utd]", Alemany added.

De Jong became a key member of Xavi Hernandez's midfield three after the Barcelona legend was appointed manager in November 2021. The youngster has scored 13 times in 140 appearances for Barca and still has four years left on his current deal.

The report adds that De Jong is Erik ten Hag's number one target this summer, having previously coached the midfield maestro at Ajax. Manchester United will still need to convince the player to join, who may be unwilling to leave Camp Nou.

Man Utd in total agreement with Barcelona on €75m + €10m add-ons fee for Frenkie de Jong. Player side still unresolved in relation to personal terms with #MUFC & deferred wages with #FCBarcelona.

The outlet also claims that the Dutchman is still owed €17 million by Barca due to a deferred salary payment, which could stall any potential transfer.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong would be "an unbelievable signing" for Manchester United

The De Jong to Manchester United saga has been one of the hottest transfer stories of the summer, with the Red Devils in desperate need of a creative midfielder to replace the likes of the recently departed Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former England midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes De Jong would be a superb purchase for the 20-time champions of England.

He explained:

“I’d put him in the top two or three midfielders in the world, I think he’s an unbelievable signing. He went to Barcelona it didn’t quite work out, for a number of reasons, but it doesn’t mean he's not an incredible player.

“He’s young, and having worked so closely with the manager at Ajax, he’ll play just in front of the back four and he’s the sort of player that’ll make things happen and drive with the ball. He’s so creative with his passing, got real pace as well, I think he’s going to be an amazing signing for them. I’m really excited about that for the Premier League.”

It remains to be seen if De Jong lands up at Manchester United ahead of the upcoming season.

