"I can’t wait for this one" - Michael Owen gives his prediction for Real Madrid vs PSG

Former Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen believes the UEFA Champions League encounter between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will go into extra-time.

The two sides will clash in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie tonight (March 9) at the Santiago Bernabeu. PSG currently hold a 1-0 lead in the tie, having snatched a late winner at the Parc des Princes through Kylian Mbappe last month.

Owen, who spent a year at Real Madrid between 2004 and 2005, believes his former side will step up their game in the second leg. Speaking to BetVictor, he said (as quoted by the Mirror):

“I can’t wait for this one. The first leg may not have had many goals, but some of the quality on show was superb. Mbappe took his goal brilliantly, but I’m expecting a Real response here.”

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English Key stats before



Check out the key stats ahead of our Key stats before #RMPSG Check out the key stats ahead of our @ChampionsLeague round of 16 second leg encounter 📈🔢 Key stats before #RMPSGCheck out the key stats ahead of our @ChampionsLeague round of 16 second leg encounter 🏆 https://t.co/sKV0Z4B8JJ

The Englishman's reasoning for the same was Los Blancos' incredible history in the Champions League, a competition they have won 13 times. Owen went on to predict a 2-1 win for the Spanish giants, which would force the match into extra-time. He opined:

“They’ve historically been so good at home on these big Champions League nights, and I think they’ll win. This looks like a tie that could go all the way, so I’m going for 2-1 Real Madrid, and this tie to go to extra-time!”

With the away-goal rule no longer in play, Carlo Ancelotti's side will need to win by a two-goal margin to progress to the quarterfinals in regulation time. PSG, on the other hand, will make it into the last-eight even if they manage just a draw.

Form guide favors Real Madrid over inconsistent PSG

While both teams boast incredible squads on paper, Real Madrid will enter this match in better form than Les Parisiens.

Since the first leg of this tie in Paris, the Spanish outfit have recorded victories in all three of their matches. Mauricio Pochettino's side, on the other hand, have two losses and a solitary win since defeating Los Blancos﻿ on February 15.

While matches such as these could be decided by individual brilliance, Real Madrid will be confident given their recent results. PSG, meanwhile, will hope their star trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Mbappe, given the Frenchman is fit, can fire them to victory.

B/R Football @brfootball Kylian Mbappé has been included in PSG's Champions League squad to play Real Madrid on Wednesday despite his knock in training Kylian Mbappé has been included in PSG's Champions League squad to play Real Madrid on Wednesday despite his knock in training https://t.co/BcMp91HirL

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee