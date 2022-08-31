"I don't care, I am manager plus I decide" - Pep Guardiola explains why he does not talk to any Manchester City player before leaving them out of the team

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insisted that he does not owe any of his players any prior explanation if he chooses to drop them in favor of the greater good.

Whether that is to rest a player due to fixture congestion or to allow his team to play a certain way as a manager, the power lies with him and he uses it unapologetically.

Manchester City have begun their title defense quite successfully in the Premier League so far. Guardiola's side have won three games and drawn one as they sit second in the points table, just behind Arsenal.

In the build-up to their mid-week fixture against Nottingham Forest, the Spaniard was asked whether Erling Haaland would feature in the game. He was also quizzed on whether he was worried about dropping players and upsetting them. The Manchester City manager had a blunt response to the question.

"No, I’m not going to explain. I don’t explain the reason for my decisions, because I will not convince them, some players understand they are part of everyone and some never will understand me. I know them quite well and some of them I can tell them the reason but others, I don’t care."

"I’m the manager plus I decide and I am being paid for that, and they have to accept my decisions. I do it for the best for the team, to win the games and for many reasons and that’s all.”

Indeed, there are very few players who would dare question Guardiola's decision-making given his credentials as a serial winner.

The Spaniard, however, might be a bit worried about the chances his team are conceding this season. Manchester City were left trailing in consecutive games against Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

They managed to draw 3-3 at St. James' Park and eventually won 4-2 against the Eagles at Etihad, but on another day, things might not have gone in their favor.

As uncharacteristic as it may sound for any Guardiola side, the Cityzens will have to tighten their defense if they are to have another silverware-laden campaign.

Guardiola's Manchester City closing in on defensive signing from Bundesliga

B/R Football @brfootball



They already have Stones, Aké, Dias and Laporte at CB Manchester City are close to agreeing a $17.5M deal for Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji, per @David_Ornstein They already have Stones, Aké, Dias and Laporte at CB Manchester City are close to agreeing a $17.5M deal for Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji, per @David_OrnsteinThey already have Stones, Aké, Dias and Laporte at CB 😳 https://t.co/okU8qfXYdb

The Premier League defending champions seem to have identified a need to strengthen their rearguard and are understood to be acting on it before deadline day.

The Athletic reported that Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji could soon be on his way to the Etihad after spending four years in Germany.

Manchester City are expected to spend around €17.5 million to acquire the services of the Swiss centre-back. The 27-year-old has been a mainstay in defense for the Black and Yellows and has made 158 appearances for them in the last four years.

Akanji will be Guardiola's fourth signing this summer following the arrival of Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and former Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland.

