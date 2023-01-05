"I cast my mind back to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kurt Zouma's injuries" - Manchester United star told he could be out for a year due to injury blow

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is expected to be out for almost a year, as per medical expert Ben Dinnery.

Van de Beek, 25, picked up a serious injury after enduring a terrible collision with Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi during the Red Devils' 3-0 win on Tuesday (January 3). He appeared to be writhing in pain and was reduced to tears while walking off the pitch.

A right-footed operator at the center of the park, the Netherlands international has failed to make a mark at Old Trafford since arriving from Ajax for £35 million in the summer of 2020. Due to his recent injury, his tough time in the famous red colors is likely to continue.

VBET News @VBETnews Donny van de Beek comes off with serious pain Donny van de Beek comes off with serious pain 💔 https://t.co/JlwZ3Vnzj2

Speaking to Football Insider, Dinnery claimed that Van De Beek could be out for a year. He also compared his latest setback to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kurt Zouma's respective injuries in the past. He said:

"I cast my mind back to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kurt Zouma's injuries a few years ago. The knee hyperextended and then you also see the knee bend inwards. When you add the external force and the power from the challenge, it didn't look great. Internally, Manchester United will now be carrying out a number of tests to evaluate the player, checking the integrity of the ligaments."

Sharing his thoughts on the tests, Dinnery continued:

"The ACL is the obvious one – the Lachman test. It will be a good indication of if there is any damage, and they'll also check for a fracture of the bone as well as any damage to the posterior cruciate ligament. Given the force of the challenge and the mechanism of the injury, they don't usually happen in isolation."

Predicting a lengthy spell out of action for the player, Dinnery added:

"There's potential involvement with the MCL and even some meniscus damage as well. Imaging will confirm the extent of the problem and they'll hope the results come back better than initially feared, but I suspect he'll have a lengthy spell on the sidelines."

Overall, Van De Beek has netted two goals and laid out two assists in 60 matches across all competitions for Manchester United.

Manchester United edge ahead in race to snap up Bundesliga forward: Reports

According to La Republicca, Manchester United are in pole position to seal a move for Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram in January. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is a big admirer of the Frenchman, who himself is keen to secure a transfer to the Premier League.

However, Manchester United are unwilling to dish out a fee of around £13 million for Thuram's signature, considering the Sochaux youth product has six months left on his current contract. Both Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are also keeping tabs on the right-footed forward.

Thuram, 25, has been a crucial first-team starter for Die Fohlen since arriving from Guingamp for a fee of £10 million in the summer of 2019. Operating primarily as a center-forward or as a left inside-forward, he has registered 41 goals and 26 assists in 119 matches for his club.

