"I am very clear in my mind about how this game will go" - Chris Sutton makes bold prediction for Manchester United vs Manchester City

Footballer-turned-pundit Chris Sutton has made his predictions for the upcoming derby between Manchester City and Manchester United.

The defending champions will pay a visit to Old Trafford on Saturday, January 14, in what could be a crucial encounter in the Premier League title race.

The Cityzens are five points behind league leaders Arsenal in second spot, while United are fourth but just four points behind their local rivals. Therefore, a win in this game could go a long way as the season progresses.

Sutton believes Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will ultimately edge out Erik ten Hag's Manchester United by a 2-1 scoreline. Writing in his BBC column, Sutton opined:

"I am very clear in my mind about how this game will go. Manchester United have really improved under Erik ten Hag, and I don't think he gets enough credit for their progress since the start of the season.

"There is something not quite right about Manchester City, who have not been firing on all cylinders since the season resumed after the World Cup, but I am still expecting them to win.

"Some City players like Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker look out of form, and even Kevin de Bruyne has been below his best, but part of their problem is down to what is known as 'Pep Roulette' - Pep Guardiola's ever-changing team selections.

"He gambled in the Carabao Cup against Southampton on Wednesday, when Kalvin Phillips came into midfield for his first start, and it didn't pay off.

"Guardiola says he has had some "ridiculous" ideas about how his side will beat United, but I am pretty sure it will include giving Erling Haaland a start. He will play his best side and, if they perform anything like they can do, they will win - it's as simple as that.

"I was very confident City would absolutely smash United in October, and it turned out I didn't go big enough with my prediction - I said 4-1 and it ended up 6-3. It will be a lot closer this time, but Pep will still collect the points."

Manchester United on eight-match unbeaten run

Manchester United are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run and are one of the most in-form teams in the league. They are currently fourth in the league table, level on points with third-placed Newcastle United but have a game in hand.

If they manage to beat City at Old Trafford, they will cut down their point difference with Guardiola's side to just one point. It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag's side will further improve their winning run.

