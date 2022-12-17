"I confirm a thousand times" - Nasser Al-Khelaifi issues plea over Lionel Messi's PSG future

Lionel Messi's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been up in the air for a while now as his contract is set to expire next summer.

The Argentine has been linked with moves away from the club. His former club Barcelona have shown interest in bringing him back to Camp Nou on several occasions as well.

The Times, meanwhile, reported that the forward is close to joining David Beckham's co-owned MLS side Inter Miami.

PSG president Naser Al-Khelaifi, however, is confident that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is happy in the French capital. He believes that the forward will extend his stay at the Ligue 1 club. Al-Khelaifi said he will discuss the same with Messi after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina have reached the final of the tournament and are set to take on France on December 18.

Speaking to Rothen s'enflamme, Al-Khelaifi said:

“I confirm a thousand times that Leo Messi is very happy with PSG. I think he wants to stay, We will discuss after the World Cup.”

Messi will take on his club teammate Kylian Mbappe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Both forwards have been in spectacular form in the tournament.

They are currently the joint top scorers in the tournament, having scored five goals. While Mbappe looks to become a two-time world champion, the Argentina captain will be desperate to finally get his hands on the elusive World Cup trophy.

He has been in fine form for the Parisians so far this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 19 games across competitions.

Former PSG star heaped praise on Lionel Messi for FIFA World Cup performance

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Former PSG midfleder Javier Pastore recently heaped praise on Lionel Messi for helping Argentina reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Speaking to L'Equipe, the Elche man said (via Foot Mercato):

“He has impressed me enormously. We see a very mature Leo, very well-prepared. The truth is that he approached this World Cup with a lot of pressure, as always in Argentina. He is the best player in the world and we always see him as the savior, 'the chosen one', the one who can win the trophy. As a result, he definitely lives with a lot of pressure, but I think he has managed it very well in this World Cup."

