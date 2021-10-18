“I would consider him absolutely deserving” – Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low on who should win 2021 Ballon d'Or

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low believes midfield general Jorginho would be a deserving candidate for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award following his exploits for club and country.

Low said that Jorginho is not only a great player, but is also a good human being who deserves to win the Ballon d'Or award. The Chelsea assistant coach will be happy if the award is given to someone based on hard work and discipline, something Jorginho has epitomised.

Speaking to Digi Sport (via Sport Witness), Zsolt Low said in this regard:

"He is a sensational man who excels not only in his knowledge and quality, but also in his human qualities. I would consider him absolutely deserving if he won the Ballon d’Or, and would be glad that not only would the title of player of the year be decided between two or three offensive players, but there would be an opportunity for someone else to win one with hard work and very great discipline.”

Jorginho has been tipped by many to lift the Ballon d'Or award this year. Even Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has backed the 29-year-old midfielder to win the prestigious 'Golden Ball' this year. Earlier this month, Tuchel said:

“Jorginho deserves to win the Ballon d'Or. He is a very intelligent player, and it is a pleasure to be his coach. He has a great vision of football."

Five Chelsea players have been nominated for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award

Following their Champions League win last season, Chelsea have seen five of their players get nominated for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. The players are Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Jorginho, Romelu Lukaku and N'Golo Kante.

Amongst the quintet, Jorginho has the best chance of becoming the first Chelsea player to win the Ballon d'Or award. The 29-year-old midfielder played a key role in Chelse's Champions League win and Italy's triumphant Euro 2020 campaign.

However, Jorginho is expected to face some tough competition for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award from the likes of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema.

It is worth noting that Chelsea have never had a Ballon d'Or winner before. The closest a Blues player has come to winning the award was when Frank Lampard finished behind Barcelona's Ronaldinho back in 2005.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place on the 29th of November 2021 in the French capital.

