"I consider to be a legal merry-go-round" - Everton could sue Manchester City or Chelsea, claims former CEO

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has hinted that the Toffees could sue Manchester City and Chelsea after being handed a 10-point deduction by the Premier League for a financial breach.

Everton registered a loss of £124.5 million (according to Al Jazeera) in the three financial years ending in the 2021-22 season. The sum is £20 million more than the Premier League threshold of £105 million.

Wyness thinks Richard Masters, Premier League chief, has handled the matter in a way that creates a "legal merry-go round". He suggested that Masters' predecessor Richard Scuadamore would have found a more efficient way around the situation.

Wyness told Football Insider:

“I think the political environment with the independent regulator is weighing on people’s minds. There has been some kind of political thought in mind as people look in and say:

"'Can the Premier League run the game or not?’ Looking at my time when Richard Scuadamore was the head of the Premier League, I think he would have found a way through this mess without putting himself in the difficult position we’re in now."

Wyness added:

“Richard Masters has unleashed what I consider to be a legal merry-go-round. There’s the legal action from relegated clubs.

"There's talk of Everton suing Man City or Chelsea. If I’m a chief executive, I’m looking at spending 30% of my budget on KCs rather than a left-back."

Manchester City have been accused of 115 charges of financial breach through an investigation that was launched in 2018, according to Daily Mail.

According to the Guardian, the Blues are also under investigation for financial wrongdoings between 2012 and 2019.

The consensus belief is that Everton were made an example by the Premier League, while the Cityzens and Chelsea should be punished more severely.

Report reveals why Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino didn't want to sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City

Since his £45 million summer move from Manchester City, Cole Palmer has turned out to be a key player for Chelsea. However, according to Daily Mail, Pochettino was sceptical about the signing.

The Argentine coach believed that his team had enough attacking talents in their ranks. However, he was convinced otherwise by the Blues' director of recruitment, Joe Shields.

Palmer, as it turned out, has been crucial for Chelsea, He has scored four goals, including one against his former club Manchester City in a rivetting 4-4 draw.

He has also provided four assists in 12 appearances across competitions for the Blues.